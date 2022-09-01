Celebrate Onam with vivo: Stand a chance to win FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ tickets along with other exciting offers

India, September 01, 2022: vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today announced exciting offers and discounts on the occasion of Onam. As the OFFICIAL SPONSOR of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, vivo is giving its customers an exclusive chance to win tickets for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ matches. As per the offer, customers will also be able to grab extended warranty on a range of vivo smartphones alongside attractive cashback offers of up to INR 4,000 on latest devices such as the X80 series and V25 Pro.

“Onam is the festival of harvest and prosperity that fills people’s lives with hope and positivity. We intend to celebrate this auspicious festival with our valued customers by bringing a host of attractive offers to them. Being a consumer-centric brand, our latest offers will ensure guaranteed benefits on a wide range of our products. With a plethora of offers and easy finance options to choose from, consumers will have many reasons to rejoice this festive season with their loved ones.” said Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, vivo India

These offers, coupled with attractive finance schemes, will be applicable starting 30th August 2022 and will be valid till 18th September 2022.

Consumers can avail an array of attractive offers* during this period like—

Six months extended warranty on vivo X80 series, V25 Pro, V23e, Y21G, Y35 etc.

No cost EMI with zero down payment and Zero Interest with major banks and finance partners.

Up to INR 4,000 cashback on vivo X80 series, V23, V25 Pro, Y75 and other range of series of devices

Aligned with the government’s Make in India vision, all these devices are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, which employs around 10,000 men and women, ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.