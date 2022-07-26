Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Kimirica’s Exclusive Gift Sets on Nykaa

26th July 2022, India, Do you find yourself rummaging through websites and stores just to find perfect gifts for your loved ones? The festival of Raksha Bandhan has evolved over time but what remains constant is the solemn promise to love and protect your dear ones. Whether it is a sister-sister duo, sister-in-law duo, or a friend duo, Raksha Bandhan is no longer limited to just brothers and sisters. With the focus now shifting to mindful yet luxurious gifting, the Kimirica X Phool Luxury Gift collection has been launched and it is as unique as the bond you share with your loved ones.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan has been commercialized beyond imagination. Rakhi Gifting is synonymous with fancy rakhis and sweets. These sugar-laced delicacies often send you on a guilt trip later, whereas the fancy rakhis often get discarded once the festival gets over and end up generating a lot of waste. What makes this collection unique is that it will make you cherish your bond not just for a day but for a lifetime. This rakhi Kimirica has teamed up with Phool to make the festival gifting thoughtful. Each box has been carefully curated to offer you the perfect self-pampering surprise. It comes with a plantable rakhi that will bloom into a beautiful sapling and be a gentle reminder of your cherished bond.

Here are Kimirica’s exclusive gift sets for Nykaa that will leave you spoilt for choice:

1. To The Good Times Gift Box With Plantable Rakhi :

No matter how old you grow, the memories remain the same. Gift some nostalgia to your best partner-in-crime with the Good Times Gift box. Ripe with luscious notes of Roses and Red Apples, this Pink Caribbean Clouds body care gift set will surely take you down memory lane and remind you of the carefree childhood moments you spent with your loved ones. The set comes with Pink Caribbean Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Hand Cream, a special card, and rakhi.

2. Hello Sunshine Gift Box With Plantable Rakhi

We all have that one sibling who is always high on energy. They can be annoying enthu-cutlets at times but let’s admit they feel like sunshine even on our gloomiest days. This set has been boxed with Sun-Kissed Clementine Shower Gel, Body Lotion and Rosefield Hand Cream to pamper that special one whose vibe is as bright as the sunshine.

3. Blooming Happiness Gift Box With Plantable Rakhi

The sibling that has always been a helping hand and relentless support deserves a special self-pampering gift the most. The Blooming Happiness set has been boxed in with Periwinkle Creme Bath, Periwinkle Body Yogurt, Rosefield Hand Cream, and Pink Caribbean Clouds Cleansing Gel to celebrate the bond that has been blooming beautifully.

4. Token Of Love Gift Box With Plantable Rakhi

Be it the romantic one or the newlywed couple, this Gift Set is as Awww-esome as your bond. It comprises self-care essentials infused with notes of Gardenia and Night Blooming Jasmine, making it the perfect gift of love. It is boxed in with Love Story Bubble Bath, Bath Salt and Hand Cream, a plantable rakhi and a cute customized card too.

5. Wholesome Care Gift Box With Plantable Rakhi

Are you bad at buying the right gift? We have you covered! This gift set contains the best of everything. Boxed in with Pink Caribbean Clouds Cleansing Gel, Hand Cream, Squalane Oil, Artisan Lemon Shea Soap, 4-in-1 Travel The Earth With Me Se (Earth Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Lotion), a Rakhi card, and plantable rakhi, it is loving, protecting, and caring; just like your loved one!

6. Absolute Delight Gift Box With Plantable Rakhi

Is your sibling a sucker for all things luxe? The Absolute Delight Set is the perfect gift to spoil and pamper your loved one! It has been boxed in with Artisan Cedar Shea Bathing Bar, Pink Caribbean Clouds Cleansing Gel, Pink Caribbean Clouds Hand Cream, Rosefield Hand Cream, and Bouquet Caddy (Hand wash and Hand Lotion with a metal caddy) to create an unforgettable experience for your sibling.

Explore our collection and express your unsaid love with some thoughtful self-care essentials this year!

Happy Raksha Bandhan.