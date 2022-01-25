Celebrate Republic Day with a special 30% discount by Scram Kidswear

x

Mumbai, 25th January 2022: Every parent knows their kids well, but picking a gift for their kids can be tricky at times. As kids love dressing themselves up so whats’ better than gifting all-new clothing to your baby sisters. Scram has an array of comfortable clothing from jumpsuits to dresses for ages ranging from three months to 12 years. Also, one can avail 30% discount

Available at – https://scram.in/

Scram is the one-stop solution to all your troubles! With a wide range of rompers, coordinated separates, dresses, and jumpsuits, to t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and more, you’re sure to find something to match your child’s every mood and occasion. With vibrant colours, on-trend motifs and stylish cuts, Scram’s range has something for every little tyke’s tastes.

Manoj Jain, Director at Scram talking about the brand said, “Parents have enough problems nowadays, and comfortable clothes for their children definitely shouldn’t be one of them. We recognised the gap in the Indian market for good quality, trendy kids’ clothing, which is locally made and has a social conscience. We wanted to meet this demand, while simultaneously supporting our indigenous talent. This is what spurred us to launch the Scram brand.”

Scram’s products are trendy and yet easy on the wallet. Its user-friendly website offers free shipping in India within a delivery period of just 4-7 working days. A super cool closet revamp is literally just a few clicks away! Active on its website, blog and social media, it is going beyond its image as a clothes retailer to become the #ScramFam – a close-knit community for parents, new and old. They are a group of parents who know what parenting really looks like, and the accompanying questions, doubts, opinions, and frustrations that go hand-in-hand with the journey.