Celebrate ‘Smoke Free Diwali’ with Concept Gifting Champions

One of a kind in the confectionery industry, Ruchoks has been dominating the market since the last 13 years with their colossal range of products, impeccable quality control and excellent service. Creativity and personalization has always been the hallmark for Ruchoks. The entrepreneurial duo, Ruchika and Dinesh have created a strong market position, with their unique chocolate flavours like pan masala, pani puri, chai masala and mango chili. They provide a wide range of luxury chocolates like soft centrum, mix dry fruits, pralines, truffles, date dips, chocolate rocks, florentines and many more which are perfect for all occasions. The journey of Ruchoks has been a true roller coaster ride, starting from a household kitchen to a 30,000 square feet factory today.

When it comes to Diwali, Ruchoks offers exceptional packaging with creative concept gifting solutions. The patent products of the brand, ‘Premium Diwali Kandil Box’ and Cracker chocolates are a must try for the festive season. The unique ‘Smoke Free Diwali’ concept promotes Cracker Chocolates like Rockets, Rassi Bombs, Laxmi Bombs, Zameen Chakris and Anars which will brighten up your Diwali in an environmentally friendly way and give your taste buds a treat.

To balance the festive sugar rush, you can try their health-conscious products by the brand called ‘Dibha’ launched in 2020, which focuses of immunity boosting healthy products like kadhas, power seeds, green teas, dry fruits, dehydrated fruits, makhanas and numerous other varieties of flavourful and mindful snacking. Looking at the market demand for customized cakes and scrumptious desserts, the power couple decided to start another venture, a store in Powai, Hiranandani called ‘Rubakes’ which is a one stop shop for all your sweet craving. With a mission to make your every occasion special, Rubakes offers savoury delights, customized meal kits along with pastries, cakes, cupcakes, and brownies.

So, this Diwali, get your near and dear one’s gifts that will bring a smile to their faces and leave a fond memory in their hearts. Celebrate the festival of lights and colours with Ruchoks chocolates.