Celebrate the bond of togetherness with Izhaar this Raksha Bandhan

PANDEMIC BRINGS DISTANCES, IZHAAR BRINGS BONDING!

The festival season has begun but it doesn’t feel as colourful in the current situation. However, Izhaar, your One-Stop-Shop for Luxury Gifting, always has a solution to make your occasions grand & high spirited.

This Raksha Bandhan, Izhaar has come up with a unique idea to celebrate this bond of togetherness. Curate a personalized box of love for your dear brother or sister, and Izhaar will deliver to his doorstep, a gift always to reckon with. Luxury & sustainable, each box is a statement piece that can be used as a home decor piece. Right from wooden carved boxes to luxury leather boxes, Izhaar has it all! Izhaar has launched a wide range of Semi-Precious Agate Stone and Silver Rakhis for you to choose from. To make for a complete hamper, it has also added handcrafted sweets, with individual & contactless packing to each box of love. To top it all, Izhaar is sending a Personalised Note for your Dear Brother, it’s bound to bring a smile to his face even if you are not going to spend this day with him!

Ruchita Bansal Creative Director & Founder IZHAAR said “The festive season has arrived and my team is all set to make it special for you! On this occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we’ll make sure that you cherish the special bond with your siblings even if you’re away from them. We have followed all safety measures while curating this experience.

We have created beautiful Rakhi gift boxes with semi-precious stone Rakhis and statement gift items. Ranging from luxury room diffusers to white marble boxes and handcrafted sweets, we have tried to create a perfect gift hamper. Through our gift collection, we found that adding bright patterns and peppy colors definitely make heads turn” adds Ruchita Bansal.

Izhaar offers a wide range of gifting options to celebrate this day. Innovative designs and intricacy is the USP! Curated specially for this day, all the products in this collection are bound to make this occasion extra special! Check out the Raksha Bandhan Collection and #IssRakhiIzhaarKaro with the exciting collection.

