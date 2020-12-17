Celebrate the Christmas spirit with exciting offers from PhonePe

PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform today announced multiple exciting offers that customers can avail this festive season on the platform. The offer includes a cashback of upto INR 2000 or up to 25% off on partner brands’ gift cards for apparel shopping, jewelry, groceries shopping, dining and much more. These exclusive offers will be available on the platform only till December 31st.

This festive season is all about spreading joy, love and the spirit of giving and there is no better way to celebrate the giving spirit than by giving to your loved ones. Users can either buy a PhonePe gift card, which can be easily used across a wide range of merchants partners, or buy a partner brand’s gift card from a variety of categories. With a PhonePe gift card, the receiver can use it seamlessly across shopping, bill payments, dining out and more – and can be purchased seamlessly in just 3 taps for a gift amount up to Rs. 10,000.

PhonePe aims to bring safe and contactless shopping and gifting experience with these exclusive offers designed not just for users but also for their loved ones.

To avail these exciting offers:

1) Just download or login to the PhonePe app

2) Go to My Money

3) Click on the ‘Gift Cards’ icon and , choose your preferred brand

4) Proceed to payment and complete the transaction

5) Cashback will be credited to your wallet depending on the offer on the card