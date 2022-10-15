Celebrate the festivities with Khushiyan by Hilton, Conrad Bengaluru

Commencing yet another year of joy, love, and togetherness, Conrad Bengaluru brings to you ‘Khushiyan by Hilton’, the most delicious set of Diwali gift hampers. With an array to choose from, the decadent assortments prepared are an amalgamation of all things sweet, relishing, and flavourful. Traditional yet modern handcrafted to perfection.

Conrad Bengaluru has put together these hampers of exquisite products that make the festive season much more special. These gift hampers come in various options such as Classic Khushiyan, Festive Khushiyan, Indian Signature, Sweet Indulgence, and Mini Treasure to name a few, featuring a selection of sweets and gourmet delights to choose from. Filled with superfoods like Pistachio, Almonds, walnuts, Ragi, millet, and organic jaggery these gift hampers have some great options to satiate your festive sugar cravings.

Traditional sweets with a modern twist give them a unique and familiar mouth-watering taste. The hamper options also feature a selection of savories and herbal teas making it truly special and letting us not forget exceptionally scrumptious for everyone.

With all this and more, Conrad Bengaluru is ready to kick-start the season on a sweet note with Khushiyan by Hilton. No matter where you are based, give your loved ones a special festive treat as the selection of products is now available across all Hilton Hotels in the country. So, go ahead, and experience Khushiyan in true Hilton Style.

Diwali, Christmas, or New Year, ‘Khushiyan by Hilton’ hampers are available till the end of the year to make all your celebrations more sweet and delightful.