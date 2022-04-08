Celebrate the festivity of Navratri with The Ashok

This Navratri, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi is presenting a special Saatvik thali for its guest which features vegetarian menu items such as Jeera Lassi, Makhni Paneer, Sitafal ki Sabzi, Aloo Tamatar Tari, Bhuni Shakarkandi, Aloo Chaat, Kuttu Ki poori, Sama ke Chawal, Sabudana Papad, Cucumber Raita and sama kay chawal ki phirni. The thali has been specially curated by the Chefs of The Ashok using ingredients carefully selected to give the guests a balanced meal while they are on fast. The meal is prepared with utmost caution following proper hygiene and sanitation protocols. The thali will be traditionally served on banana leaves along with a complimentary welcome drink. The dishes are marinated using Satvik and pure ingredients such as freshly ground spices and other Indian condiments. To satisfy a sweet tooth, the hotel will also be serving delights made from raw jaggery and honey.

The thali is prepared from fast-friendly ingredients.

Dinning Time: 12:00 Noon to 10:00 PM

Date: 2nd April 2022 to 11th April 2022

Venue: Samavar (Coffee Shop) – The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi