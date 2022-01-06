Celebrate the harvest festival with Amazon.in’s ‘Pongal Shopping Store’

Chennai, 6th January 2022: Mark the beginning of New Year with Amazon.in’s ‘Pongal Shopping Store,’ which brings in a specially curated selection to celebrate the harvest festival. The one-stop-store will offer a wide range of products from Puja essentials, ethnic wear, electronics, home décor, kitchen appliances, fashion and beauty essentials, large appliances, smartphones, accessories, Amazon Devices and much more.

Customers can access millions of products from the comfort and safety of their homes and enjoy deals and offers across brands starting from 4th January till 17th January 2022. Get attractive deals across brands such as Anveshan, Prestige, Bajaj, Manyavar, Bata, Fastrack, HP, OnePlus, Samsung, MTR, Happilo, and more.

Here are some product recommendations that customers can choose from while shopping on Amazon.in’s Pongal Shopping Store.

Be Ready with Puja Essentials & Festive Décor

• Om Shanthi Wax Free Pure Cow Ghee Diya – Diyas are an important part of every prayer as it signifies purity, good luck, and power. Celebrate Pongal and spread good vibes with this wax free cow ghee diya that is convenient and an apt replacement for traditional ghee lamps.

• Decorative Brass & Glass Oil Lamp/Tea Light Holder – Bring home this beautiful crystal diya to add festive touch. You can also use them as decorations in your home in the living room or bedroom or place them on a dining table instead of candles.

• Ethnic Indian Design Brass Large Urli – This elephant design urli will add a touch of traditional elegance to your home or office space. Produced using sand casting techniques, the handmade brass urli is truly an authentic Indian urli. Fill the bowl with water and add fresh/artificial flowers on top. You can also place floating candles on the surface of the water.

• ExclusiveLane Handcrafted Birdcage Table & Hanging Tea Light Candle Holder – The ‘Glowing Vines’ is a wall tea-light holder set comprising of 2 rectangular-shaped tea-light wall frames handcrafted in iron which come with 4 bucket-shaped glass holders covered with golden foiling on the outside containing 1 tea-light candle each.

Ethnic wear and other fashion accessories for the celebrations

• Cotton Shopy Women’s Kanjivaram Silk Cotton Blend Saree – Perfect for a festival, this saree’s unique design with its woven golden zari blouse and dark green buti gives it a modern touch and adds elegance to a traditional Indian attire. Pair it with earrings or bangles making the ideal fit to celebrate the festivities

• Diverse Men’s Cotton Slim Short Kurta – A traditional kurta is always in style, pair it with a sleeveless kota and complement it with a pair of Kolhapur chappals to complete the look. You can also wear it with a pair of jeans to create a fusion outfit.

• Janasya Women’s Maroon Poly Crepe Kurta – Pump up your style quotient with this rust kurta from Janasya. It is made with premium quality fabric, is soft against the skin and comes with a mandarin collar that elevates the look. In addition, it comes with three-quarter sleeves and a line-flare that makes the whole outfit look traditional and stylish.

• Janasya Women’s Poly Silk Saree with Blouse Piece – Make a personal style statement with the saree that comes with an embroidered unstitched blouse. It has embroidered lace border crafted with finesse and perfection so, spark up your outfit with statement jewellery, peep-toe heels, an embellished potli and a sleek hairdo for a spot-on celebratory look.

• Sukkhi Adorable Gold-Plated Pearl Choker Necklace Set – This lavish gold-plated white pearl choker necklace set from Sukkhi is made of alloy and features a unique one of a kind traditional embellish with antic finish.

• Gold Plated Meena Work Long Earrings – Pair your ethnic wear with this minimalist gold-plated earring with meena work to add a hint of beauty to any look.

• Duchess Potli – Complete your look with this potli bag and sport the festive look that you desire.

• BATA Men’s Leather Sandals – Elevate your style with this classy pair of sandals from Bata. Featuring a contemporary refined design with exceptional comfort, this pair is perfect to give your quintessential dressing an ethnic upgrade.

• BATA Women’s Aroma Fashion Sandals – These white and brown sandals feature open toe design and hook and loop closure. It comes with block heel with 2 inches of height which provides stable and comfortable walking experience.

Get the right look with these beauty essentials

• Makeup Revolution Reloaded Eyeshadow Combo – Get your look right to celebrate festivities within the safety of your home. This palette has 15 amazing eyeshadow shades to choose from – from bold and vibrant to subtle and neutral shades, it has it all.

• Just Herbs Ayurvedic Lipstick Shade Sampler Kit – These paraben-free lipsticks are made from ayurvedic ingredients using Indian Kudzu, Shatavari, Bhrami, Guduchi, Yashtimadhu, Bala and Manjistha based on a base of ghee and sesame oil. They are rich in herbs and nourishing for your lips, so don’t compromise on the skin care and ‘glam’ factor while you get ready for Pongal this year.

• Forest Essentials Facial, Ubtan Narangi and Nagkesar – This ubtan is an Ayurvedic preparation of fresh herbs, leaves and barks, which gently cleanses the skin without stripping its natural moisture. It unveils a natural glow in the skin and clears the post acne scars and blemishes while improving the skin texture. In addition, it is free from chemicals, parabens and petrochemicals and comes in eco-friendly packaging.

Don’t compromise on Home Essentials

• Eureka Forbes Aquaguard AURA – This purifier comes with active copper technology that provides goodness of copper in water. The RO technology removes TDS, hardness, pesticides & heavy metals & also eliminates harmful bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and cysts. UV e-boiling technology ensures that every drop of water is as healthy and safe as the water is boiled for 20 minutes. Protect the health of your loved ones with Aquaguard as it ensures the promise of safe water.

• Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body 4 Star Water Heater – No more cold showers with Bajaj Water Heater as the swirl flow technology gives 20% more hot water and is suitable high-rise buildings with its 8-bar pressure.

• GM 3060 E-Book 4 + 1 Power Strip – Save your electronics and accessories from damages caused by power surges with the GM 3060 E-book 4+1 spike guard. It comes with a power strip that features sockets, a master switch and an indicator.

• Spotzero by Milton Prime Spin Mop – Keep your home spick and span for the Pongal celebrations with the mop that provides efficient cleaning solutions for a quicker, easier, more adaptive, and multifaceted cleaning experience.

• Stay connected with latest Tech

• Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV – Experience incredible clarity and sharp imaging that ensures your entertainment is a visual delight. The Redmi Smart TV is a perfect fit for your home if you’re looking for features such as Android TV 11, Chromecast Built-In, Patchwall 4 With IMDb Integration, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, 75+ Free Live Channels, Language Universe (16+ Languages), App Support from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney

+ Hotstar, Youtube, Apple TV, 5000+ Apps from Play Store Quad Core Processor, and Dual Band Wi-Fi.

• Sony Bravia (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV – Enjoy entertainment the smarter way with Sony Bravia. Experience glorious pictures with real work detail, exclusively powered by 4K Processor X1 and hear lifelike sound with Sony’s clear phase technology that eliminates sound dispersion. The beautiful design of the TV X-Protection Pro offers durability and protection from dust, humidity etc. and when it comes to entertainment it is packed with unlimited entertainment features that are powered by Google.

• Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021) – Simplify your TV experience with the Fire TV Stick helps streaming with power, volume, and mute buttons in a single remote. And with 50% more power than the previous generation, Fire TV Stick delivers quick app starts and fast streaming in Full HD. Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles, including on Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix when connected to compatible soundbars and home audio systems. Dolby Atmos moves sounds all around you – even overhead – immersing you in whatever you’re watching.

• Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – With a new speaker and design, Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, designed for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, control compatible smart home devices and more. You can either use the crisp and clear built-in speaker or connect Echo Dot to your own other speakers using Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio cable.

• Samsung Galaxy M52 5G – The all-new Samsung M52 comes with a monstrous 5000Mah battery and 64MP triple camera and 32MP front camera. The super slim 7.4mm body and 6.7-inch full-HD + sAMOLED display produces brilliant colours and gives you an enhanced viewing experience.

• OnePlus Nord 2 5G – The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with cool features like 90 Hz AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor. The smartphone comes with a performance enhancing technology and 50MP AI triple camera system with a Sony IMX766 sensor, optical image stabilization (OIS) and a ton of AI wizardry. Additionally, it boats OxygenOS 11.3 operating system based on Android 11, dual cell 4500mAH lithium-ion battery and 128GB internal memory on UFS 3.1 storage system.

• HP 15 Laptop – Built to keep you productive and entertained, the HP 15″ diagonal laptop features reliable performance and an expansive display – letting you stream, surf and speed through tasks. It comes with AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM and pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity and free upgrade to Windows 11.

• Huawei FreeBuds 4i Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earphone – The sensors in HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i actively detect and reduce ambient noise. The dual-mic system comes with a slit-duct design to effectively reduce outdoor wind noise. The exclusive beamforming technology, combined with AI noise reduction technology, can pick up your voice more accurately even in a crowded environment. Hear and be heard loud and clear on every call.

• TP-Link TL-WA850RE N300 Wireless Range Extended – Boost your Wi-Fi Wireless Network with this 300Mbps Wi-Fi range extender TL-WA850RE. It comes with Smart Signal Indicator Light, Ethernet Bridge and Tether App for Easy Use

• HP Deskjet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 – Print as much as you want with this easy-to-use device that offers affordable home printing at an ultra-low cost. It is sustainably built and comes with customizable shortcuts on your phone, 1400 color or 2600 black pages of Original HP Ink included in the box.

• EDYELL® TW2S Gaming True Wireless Earbuds – If you’re a gaming enthusiast, get home these wireless earbuds that are designed for gaming. It comes with features such as 60MS low latency, one step pairing, Bluetooth V 5.1, Touch Controls and IPX7 trusted waterproof.

Festivities are incomplete without food and appliances that make cooking easy:

• Anveshan A2 Cow Ghee – The Anveshan A2 Bilona Cow Ghee is prepared using an Ayurvedic process and is full of the miraculous SCFAs (short-chain fatty acids) that help mobilise the stubborn fat stored in our bodies.

• MTR Gulab Jamun Tin (1Kg) – Add a touch of sweetness to your festivities with these traditional Gulab Jamun that are suited to every occasion and every celebration. Serve it with minimum inconvenience and maximum delight!

• Happilo 100% Natural Premium Californian Almonds (200gms) – Almonds are a perfect health snack and at the same time can be used to curate various recipes.

• Dega Farms Premium Pure Jaggery (250gms, Pack of 2) – Premium Pure Jaggery by Dega Farms is in purest form with full of nutrition that is extracted from organic sugarcanes. Jaggery is loaded with antioxidants and minerals such as zinc and selenium, which in turn help prevent free-radical damage and boost resistance against infections.

• Prestige IRIS Plus Mixer Grinder – Get this powerful mixer grinder that comes with a 750-watt motor, sturdy handles and versatile jars that are designed with superior quality stainless steel.

Share your love with friends and family by gifting them Amazon Pay eGift Card with Pongal Greetings.

To check out more products on the Pongal Shopping Store, click here.

