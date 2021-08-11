Celebrate The Pure Bond Between Siblings This Rakhi With MensXP’s Raksha Bandhan Sale

As siblings around the country promise to always be there, to always protect, no matter the circumstances, the country’s largest lifestyle platform, MensXP has unveiled its annual Raksha Bandhan Sale from August 11th all the way until August 15th ‘21. This sale is aimed at offering siblings a great opportunity to shop curated gifts for each other and celebrate their loving relationship.

As a part of this sale, MensXP will showcase a wide range of over 20,000 products from 600+ brands at up to 70% off ranging from beauty & grooming, fashion & accessories and gifts & games all the way up to barware. The range of carefully curated thoughtful gifts for siblings of all age groups available during this period along with the extra 30% app-exclusive discount & daily sale from 6PM to 12 midnight make it the ultimate gift shopping destination this Rakhi. Besides MensXP’s own suite of leading fashion and beauty brands such as MensXP Mud, Fraternity, Mojama & MensXP Shop, the platform is also hosting a wide range of premium homegrown brands including Uncle Tony, The Man Company, Bombay Shaving Company, MensXP Mud, Glito, Rigo, Pause Sport, Urban view, Flynoff, Impakt, Kulprit, Styvibe, Chkokko, XYXX, Damensch, Fraternity, Korakari, Cleat, SKO, Mojama, Extrimos & Taabukus among others.

To celebrate the occasion, MensXP Shop has also curated four unique, thoughtful, and amazing gift boxes that will cater to all your gifting needs. With prices ranging from Rs. 699 to Rs. 1999, with the most opulent box loaded with a No Bumps Shaving Cream, an After Shave Balm, a Body Wash with Volcanic Crude Clay, a 6-Blade Razor, 6-Blade Razor Cartridges (Pack of 4), a Quick Detox Black Clay Face Mask 1 and an end-to-end Men’s Grooming Tool Kit. With such incredible value delivered at such affordable prices, no wonder brothers around the country would love the idea of being gifted a grooming upgrade!

Speaking at the launch of the brand’s Raksha Bandhan Sale, Angad Bhatia, Founder & CEO – MensXP said, “The relationship between siblings is extraordinary and is celebrated the world over. When it comes to India, the relationship becomes all the more important as there is a festival called “Raksha Bandhan” dedicated to sibling love. It is a celebration of the unconditional love that only a sibling can provide. The festival is a time-honoured ritual of protection, the greatest gift that siblings give each other.”

MensXP hosts over 600+ premium brands with thousands of carefully curated products from bespoke homegrown labels spanning Home Decor, Kitchenware, Wellness & WFH essentials and much more to help you master the new normal. Within a year of its launch, MensXP Shop has emerged as the go-to destination for Indian men to discover content and products that help them navigate their social lives.