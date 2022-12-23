Celebrate this Christmas with the leading American singer Mariah Carey in an exclusive Christmas concert on Vh1

With the Christmas bells ringing all around, Vh1 brings its viewers a much-awaited concert of the year featuring the leading American singer, Mariah Carey. Merry Christmas to All – the best Christmas concert by mesmerizing singer Mariah Carey is all set to spread holiday cheer with dazzling performances of her epic holiday hits only on Vh1. This is going to be the only Christmas concert by the queen of Christmas, so don’t forget to miss it. Merry Christmas To All by Mariah Carey is all set to air on Vh1 on the 25th of December, at 10 AM and 7 PM.

Let us dive into the top festive songs that you can witness exclusively on Vh1 in this Christmas concert – Mariah Carey – Merry Christmas To All!

All I Want For Christmas Is You!

A song by this leading American singer Mariah Carey has been a favorite among the masses for a longest time. This love song has all the elements of Christmas festivity including bell chimes, backing vocals, and synthesizers. Witness this classic Christmas anthem and much more only on Vh1 this festive season.

Oh, Santa!

Oh, Santa is an upbeat, joyous, rollicking, and jovial song by the extremely talented singer Mariah Carey. This is one of those songs that is written and composed by Mariah herself. It’s a song where you see her waiting to spend Christmas eve with her partner and not celebrate this festivity all alone. Tune into Vh1 and be a part of the Christmas celebration with Mariah.

Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)

Miss You Most (At Christmas Time) is the song on this list that is a typical Mariah Carey Christmas single. It’s the song that reminds you of your loved ones when you miss them during Christmas. In this soulful melody, Mariah is longing for a special one who she lost a while ago and misses their presence during this festival. Miss You Most (At Christmas Time) is full of emotions that one can connect to, so get ready to be a part of this soulful musical journey this Christmas and be a part of this unique concert.

When Christmas Comes!

This song turns out to be the best collaboration featuring the two melodious voices of the industry. Mariah Carey and John Legend team up for this everlasting Christmas song of the year. Released in 2011 this song is the best one to light up your Christmas mood. Listen to this modern classic song of times on Vh1 in the special concert by Mariah Carey on this Christmas eve and cherish memorable times together.

Fall In Love At Christmas!

Mariah Carey, Khalid, and Kirk Franklin join hands for this beautiful soulful melody to let you fall in love this Christmas once again. It is the best time of the year to look for love and cherish the memories with them, hence, get into the beats of this magical melody by Mariah Carey and enjoy it to the fullest. This song is a reminder of the beauty of love and the magic it blooms in and around us.

Pic credit: moes-art.com