Celebrate this Durga Puja with the best deals and offers on the Philips Home Audio Range

This Durga Puja, bring in the Hi-fidelity sound experience to your loved ones with tempting offers on a premium Philips 5.1 speaker system. Philips HomeAudio range with enhanced surround sound capabilities put you right in the middle of the action – whether it is while experiencing Mahalaya on certain regional television channels or simply watching movies.

The Philips SPA5162/SPA4040Bluetooth Home theatres deliver a powerful surround sound output that is accompanied by a punchy bass to elevate the audio experience while watching movies, listening to music, or playing games. Their 5.1 speaker system fills the room with incredible sound for an immersive audio experience and allows you to play your audio from multiple sources, thanks to its plethora of connectivity options.

With the purchase of Philips 5.1, Speaker SystemSPA5162/ SPA4040 consumers will get Philips BT Speaker BT2003GY worth ₹2499 free of cost as part of the offer.

To celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm and cultural zest, bring home the Philips Home Audio range of products and get exciting offers & free gifts along with your purchase.

The striking festive offer price includes:

Model Name Offer (Valid till 31st October 2022) Philips 5.1 Speaker System SPA5162 Get Bluetooth Speaker BT 2003GY/BK worth INR 2,499 free withSPA5162 (Festive Price: INR 8,990) Philips 5.1 Speaker System SPA4040 Get Bluetooth Speaker BT 2003GY/BK worth INR 2,499 free withSPA5162 (Festive Price: INR 8,190)

*T&C applied