Celebrate this festive season by booking your dream home with Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty, one of India’s most established real estate brand has made this festive season even more special for homebuyers. The company has introduced attractive bank and developer subvention schemes along with a 100% refund on stamp duty thereby minimizing the initial contribution required to be made by the customer. These schemes are available for company’s under construction projects at JVLR, Borivali & Mulund.

Under the bank subvention scheme, the customer pays 15% now and 85% on possession, and in the developer, subvention scheme the customer pays 25% now and 75% on possession. Customers who pay and register before 31st Dec’20 will further benefit from100% refund of stamp duty & registration charges which is being offered on these subvention schemes. For the ready-to-move-in project Esquire at Goregaon East, company is offering a “first of a kind” scheme wherein the buyer can pay 25%, move into his new home and then pay equal instalments of 15% for 5 years at zero interest.

At Oberoi Realty, we have always believed that every home buyer deserves to live in a home that offers comfort, a safe environment, and elevates his/her lifestyle. With this ethos, we have specially designed these offers to make our homes accessible to all aspirant home buyers and help them realize their dreams. Customer experience and trust remain at the centre of everything we do hence basis the consistent feedback we decided to introduce developer subvention scheme for the first time at our projects in JVLR and Borivali.

Our project locations, Maxima at JVLR, Andheri East, Sky City at Borivali East offer excellent connectivity to WEH and likewise our project Eternia & Enigma at Mulund West offer excellent connectivity to the EEH. All these projects are well connected to railway stations & upcoming Metro stations and provide easy access to requisite social infrastructure. The developments are designed in such a way that across generations families can live blissfully as if they are amidst nature while still being connected to the hustle and bustle of the maximum city. All the projects offer a galore of state-of-the-art amenities and take care of all the needs of every family member in any situation.

Oberoi Realty is known for its financial prudence, construction quality, and ability to deliver. The projects are also designed in collaboration with leading partners in construction and design like L&T, Capacite Infraprojects, Eco-Id-Singapore, LERA-New York, and HB Design-Singapore. The homes epitomize the luxurious lifestyle that Oberoi Realty is known for, offering the best of both worlds to its residents – holistic living in the lap of nature, with all the luxuries of living a modern life.