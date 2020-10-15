Celebrate this Festive Season in the Umang Collection from Ethnicity

Our land of Festivals, India, is gearing up to usher in newer beginnings and a positive hope for the future with the upcoming festivities. During this much anticipated celebratory season, we see everyone sporting new attires, symbolising a new dawn and starting afresh.

This auspicious season, Ethnicity brings you their joyous collection – ‘Umang’; a vibrant assortment of styles that reflect the eternal optimism and spiritedness of our human race.

The Umang collection takes inspiration from the mesmerising embroideries from different realms of our country, bringing alive a zest synonymous with the spirit of Indian festivals.

‘Umang is a dazzling collection with a focus on detailed jari embroidery designs intermixed with delicate aari work, both merging seamlessly to create flawless designs that are essentially Indian.

Woven onto exquisite velvets, chanderi silks and silk blends, the Umang collection is crafted in vivid hues like ruby reds, magentas, mustard, onion pinks and greens lending it a prismatic touch, making it the collection of choice this festive season.

The Umang Collection from Ethnicity starts from Rs. 1,299/-