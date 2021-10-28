Celebrate this festive season with the Orika’s Season Greeting Box

Orika is a premium spices and seasonings brand, dedicated to accentuating everyday meals with extraordinary flavours. From the pristine foothills of Kashmir to the lush green meadows of Turkey, each spice is handpicked from across the world. Backed by thousands of hectares of responsible sourcing, Orika ensures that only the most authentic, fresh and premium spice varieties for your kitchen.

Born out of the legacy of Paras Spices, Orika is one of India’s leading B2B FMCG organizations with the fastest growing brand preference in its categories. Supplying spices to leading F&B companies like ITC, PepsiCo, Domino’s, Delmonte, McCain, Haldiram, Veeba, Paras Spices products undergo a stringent GMP – compliant processing technique, ensuring high quality consistently.

Since its inception in 1982, Paras Spices has diversified into the retail sector in 2018, by evolving new taste solutions for food lovers and meeting the demand through their premium spices and seasonings under brand name Orika. Orika offers a variety of premium products that can be categorized into Spices, Seasonings and Marinades, Spice Mixes, Wellness and Immunity Drinks, Flavoured Lemonades and Sprinklers. In fact, it has gained a nearly 20% share in the select markets of India already. Additionally, the brand also exports spices to 14 countries worldwide.

“Our motto is to help people prepare an enjoyable meal for themselves and their loved ones, with our premium range of seasonings and marinades. Our spices and seasonings have multiple uses, consistent taste, and let you experiment in the kitchen. All of our products, ranging from basic spices to luxury blends of spices are brought to your kitchen straight from its best-known origins in the country.” – Akshita Budhiraja, Director, Orika

Currently, Orika products are available at more than 1750 outlets across Delhi – NCR, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, and Pathankot. In the next 3 years, Orika aims to expand their presence in 100 new cities across the country. Through sustainable sourcing, production and processing, Orika also believes in minimizing the ecological footprint across the supply chain, while complying with international quality standards.