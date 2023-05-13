Celebrate this Mother’s Day with Age No Bar

Kolkata, May 13, 2023: Bandhan Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, has rolled out a celebratory Mother’s Day campaign to showcase a new perspective on mothers of all ages. The bond between a mother and child starts when the child is in the womb and lasts for a lifetime, irrespective of age. The campaign reflects how, no matter what the age is, a daughter or son forever remains a ‘child’ for the mother. This unbreakable bond is a testament to the incredible power of a mother’s love and this should be celebrated and cherished.

Paying tribute to a child’s first Bandhan, the video has been released on social media. The video charmingly captures moments of not-so-young children recounting their moments with their mothers. The video focuses on the relationship that a mother and a child enjoy.

“Mothers and the value they have in the lives of individuals cannot be defined in words. The bond of love between a mother and her children is pure and strong, one that stays forever,” said Apurva Sircar, Head – of Marketing, at Bandhan Bank. “At Bandhan Bank, we have extensive experience working with women and empowering them to lead their families to prosperity. For us, the mother of the house is a more powerful CFO than we find in large corporates. This film is our tribute to all mothers who leave an impact that cannot be replicated.”

The film’s concept was co-created by Bandhan Bank’s Marketing team and Leo Burnett Orchard. The script has been written by Leo Burnett Orchard. The film has been produced by Bombay Montage Films and directed by Sonal Batra.