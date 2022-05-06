Celebrate this Mother’s Day with Snap’s latest creative AR-Lens

Thinking of how to let your mom know how much you love her this Mother’s Day? Why not send her a Snap! After all, a picture is worth a thousand words!

This year, Snapchat has released a pink rose themed Happy Mother’s Day lens for Snapchatters to celebrate their mum. Pink roses, symbolic of admiration and gratitude are the perfect way to let your mother know how much you love and appreciate her.

And there’s more!

To express your love with a fun twist, the I love you, Mom lens is one that promises to AR-impose your mum’s beautiful smile onto the apple of your cheeks. A lens so cute that it’s bound to add happiness to your mum’s day when she sees a reflection of herself in you.

Want to send your mom virtual roses and love?

Scan the Snapcodes below to bring alive these adorable lenses and wish your mom a very Happy Mother’s Day!