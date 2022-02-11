Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with budget-friendly gifts from Acer

Valentine’s day is just around the corner and it’s time to gift your tech-savvy loved ones with the ideal gift. This year Acer brings you a slew of gifting options for your funny little valentine. Starting from Rs. 999, we have a wide range of products for all your gifting needs. Here are the top products that you can get without going hard on your pocket.

x

Acer Nitro Gaming Headset (NHW820)

If your valentine has been falling short on gaming needs or if work from home have been demanding a headphone for your constant meetings the Acer Nitro gaming headset is your best bet. The lightweight comfort design and high-quality audio seal provide you with a premium audio experience. The classy black and red design of the headphone comes with a flexible 6-inch boom and omnidirectional mic and noise cancellation control. Weighing at just 0.25 kg and with adjustable steel sliders, the headphone is light on your head and provide a perfect fit during the fierce gaming experiences.

Availability: Acer E-store (Acer Nitro Gaming Headset (NHW820))

x

Acer One 8 Tablet (T4-82L)

The Acer One 8 Tablet is equipped with a Quad Corex ARM® processor. This lightweight tablet includes 2 GB standard memory with up to 128 GB extended micro-SD. The laptop is just the right size with 8 inches and a 1280×800 IPS display. The tab also has features like two stereo speakers and an 8MP rear camera. With a battery capacity of 18.87 Wh, the tab can run up to 7 hours.

Availability: Acer E-store ( Acer One 8 Tablet (T4-82L))

x

Acer Extensa (EX215-31)

Acer Extensa can be the perfect gift for your valentine with Intel Pentium Quad Core. This laptop is available with the latest Windows 11 topped with 4GB and 1 TB HDD. With a 15.6 inches and full HD display, this power-packed laptop can be the best gift to replace your loved one’s old laptop. The laptop also comes with additional features like a multi-gesture touchpad, supporting a two-finger scroll; pinch; gestures to open Cortana, Action Center, multitasking; application commands, and much more.

Availability: Acer E-store (Acer Extensa (EX215-31))

Acerpure Pro Air Purifier (AP551-50W)

With the pandemic, this Valentine’s Day keep your loved ones safe with the all-new Acerpure Pro air purifier. With a 4-in-1 HEPA Filter and four-layer protection take control of your air quality and eliminate up to 99% of bacteria, ultrafine dust, and also eliminate viruses. This low-energy, a high-performance air purifier is sure to keep your loved one happy and safe during this season of love.

Availability: Acer E-store (Acerpure Pro Air Purifier (AP551-50W))

Acer Aopen 19.5-Inch LED Monitor (20CH1Q)

Has your valentine been looking for the ideal monitor to work on lately? Acer has got your back. This Valentine’s Day get your hands on the perfect monitors. This is ideally for designers, programmers, students, and writers. With a 19.5-inch screen size, the LED Monitor with HD 1366 X768 Resolution can be your perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

Availability: Acer E-store (Acer Aopen 19.5-Inch LED Monitor(20CH1Q))

Grab these exciting products for your valentine from Acer E-store at a discounted price especially for Valentine’s Day till 14th February 2022.