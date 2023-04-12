Celebrate Vishu Sadhya at South of Vindhyas, The Orchid Mumbai

South of Vindhyas at The Orchid, Vile Parle, Mumbai is hosting the traditional Vishu Sadhya on 14th, 15th, and 16th of April 2023. The three-day food festival will showcase diverse flavours and delicacies from the rich culinary heritage of South India. Guests can relish the most authentic cuisine from the four southern Indian states, which features 56 different types of food. The restaurant is prepared to welcome guests with traditional decorations like rangoli, a boat decorated with spices, and a hostess waiting at the door dressed in traditional attire.

Appetizing delicacies served in authentically laced plantain leaf plates are part of the grand feast that Chef Bala and his team exquisitely prepared. Patrons will be welcomed with The South’s signature welcome drinks, Kachiya Moru and Thakkali Rasam, before they are wowed by some delectable food. The traditional favourites Banana Chips, Unniappam, and Chakka Upperi are served with a variety of pachadi, including Vendakkai, Pavakkai, Carrot, etc. Avial, Olan, Kootu Curry, and Sambar are among the elaborate main dishes accompanied with red and steamed rice. Vishu Sadhya will be complete with freshly prepared desserts like Pazham puri, Adda Payasam and Parippu Payasam.

With millions of people and various languages, South India encompasses a wide range of cultures and cuisines, and South of Vindhyas makes sure to capture the very essence of South Indian Cuisine. Indulge in the flavours of authenticity as the food transports you to the south and gives you the ideal authentic experience!

Venue: South of Vindhyas, The Orchid, Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Date: April 14th, 15th and 16th 2023

Time: Lunch 12.30 to 4 pm, Dinner 7 to 11 pm

For Reservations: +91 75060 10316

Website: https://www.orchidhotel.com/mumbai-vile-parle/