Celebrate wellness & health at Express Avenue…

Chennai: Express Avenue Chennai’s award winning fashion and entertainment mall has taken initiative to host second edition of wellness fest curated by The Divine Sparks & Sunita Agarwal. The objective of this three-day wellness fest is to spread Wellness and encourage a holistic approach to like for taking care of one’s wellbeing.

This fest will also unveil a plethora of healing modalities for the body, mind emotions & energies experiential sessions. It will be held on 19th, 20th and 21st of February from 11 AM – 9PM at the Central Atrium.

The Wellness Fest will be an amalgamation of both science and alternate therapies. The fest will consist of various activities such as Food stalls, Games, Spa, Yoga, Tarot card reading, Zumba, Workouts and diets.

Commenting on the occasion, Munish Khanna, Chief Revenue Officer, Express Avenue said, “At Express Avenue, it has been our constant endeavor to continue curating relevant experiences for our patrons having a larger impact. In today’s day & age, having a holistic and positive lifestyle has become an imperative. In these testing times, everyone’s physical and emotional well-being has been impacted and this fest is one of the steps taken by us towards wellbeing of our patrons.”