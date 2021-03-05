Celebrate Women’s Day amidst the picturesque tropical lagoon at Sahara Star

Mumbai: You play multiple roles with élan. You are a mother, daughter, sister, homemaker, leader, worker and all this hardly leaves you with any time for yourself. Sahara Star invites all ladies to take a break from busy schedules and pamper themselves in celebration of Woman’s Day. Enjoy a feast while discussing matters that are close to your heart as you sip on your favorite cocktails.

On 8 March 2021, every lady will enjoy a 50 percent discount off on the buffet lunch and dinner at The Earthplate restaurant while be treated with the international buffet offering cuisines from across the Globe.

Namak- the Indian specialty and Mabruk – the Mediterranean restaurant at the Hotel will also join in the celebrations by honoring a 50 percent discount on a la carte orders to all women guests who choose to dine in on this special day. As we salute womanhood and recognize the women who play a vital role in shaping our homes, society, country, and the world, we welcome you to indulge in a soiree with the women who matter the most in your life.

WOMEN’S DAY OFFER

DATE – 8th MARCH 2021

EARTHPLATE – 50% off on lunch and dinner buffet

NAMAK AND MABRUK – 50% off on food bill