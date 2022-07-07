Celebrate World Chocolate Day with ITC Ltds’ Fabelle Chocolates Crafted With Cocoa Sourced From Around The World

National, July 07, 2022: This World Chocolate Day, Fabelle, the chocolate brand of ITC, is all set to indulge its connoisseurs with resplendent chocolates made with cocoa from across the world” at the flagship Chocolate Boutiques from Fabelle. Launched in 2016, Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates is acclaimed to offer multi-textural, multi-sensorial chocolate creations with world’s best single origin cacaos and exotic ingredients. The in-house expertise of Fabelle Master Chocolatiers brings alive the finest luxury chocolate experience in India rivalling the best in the world.

Crafted to invigorate the senses, Fabelle’s Master Chocolatiers have curated these bittersweet delights with single origin cocoa sourced from top global cacao producing regions like Ghana, Madagascar, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Sao Tome, Ivory Coast and Venezuela. Fabelle presents the pristine single origin cacaos for its connoisseurs through the limited edition Fabelle Single Origin Cacaos range. Further, some of these single origin bars have been launched in Fabelle’s latest offering at an unprecedented price of Rs 225 in the form of Fabelle Divine Dark Collection of dark chocolate bars.

These vegan and gluten-free rich dark chocolate bars provide a world-class gourmet experience that ‘Feels like Heaven.’ Fabelle has mastered these bars using cocoa from Ghana and Colombia. The three variants of the bar – 64% Dark with Ghana Cocoa, 64% Dark with Colombia Cocoa & 84% Dark with Ghana Cocoa bring alive the authentic full bodied, strong, and rich cocoa flavours of these regions.

Consumers across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and New Delhi can place orders and enjoy doorstep delivery through ITC’s own D2C delivery platform www.itcstore.in/pages/fabelle-luxury-chocolates. You may also avail these delicacies with exciting offers on Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket and one can visit their nearest Chocolate Boutique to purchase the same at –