Celebrated actor Subodh Bhave welcomed by Runwal Gardens, Dombivli

Subodh Bhave, a popular Indian actor, writer, producer, and director who is known for his work in Marathi Cinema, theatre, and television recently visited Runwal Gardens, a 115-acre township at Dombivli by Runwal Group.

Taking a walk around the project, Subodh was extremely fascinated by the extravagant features and amenities of the project. He was caught clicking many pictures and sharing them with his wife.

At Runwal Gardens, around 90% of the homes promise to offer stunning views of the greenery. The 11-acres Central Park is the highlight with a vast green area, a rarity for congested Mumbai. Runwal Gardens also boasts of more than 14 manicured gardens with over 8,000 trees & shrubs which offer you the much-needed green lungs to recover from the hustle-bustle of city life. Sports or fitness enthusiasts have access to a 3.4-kilometre-long jogging track that weaves its way across Runwal Gardens. The complex has an exclusive cricket ground, seeing that Subodh dreamt of playing cricket with his industry friends.

Definitely, the project is a popular address especially for millennials, who want their home to be a space where they can relax and rejuvenate. Subodh also gave us a picture of what does an evening after a busy workday looked like for the residents while he took a stroll through the world-class amenities at Runwal Gardens. A reflexology garden where you sit comfortably, stretching your legs in the open tranquillity. A fun-filled family picnic alongside Gazebos for a perfect rejuvenating Sunday and most importantly a small romantic cup of coffee with your better halves sitting under the open sky at the stargazing deck, reminiscing the time you fell in love with each other while your kids enjoy at the toddler playgrounds and parents relax at the senior citizen area.

It is inexpressive in any form as to how Subodh would have felt when he saw the amphitheatre. He was reminded of his early theatre days. With an Amphitheatre on the premises, the Group is surely building a foundation stone for many budding talents.

A township in the Mumbai suburban area like Dombivli, Runwal Gardens is the definition of holistic living with 14+ Gardens, retail stores, a renowned EuroSchool, and a multispecialty hospital. Everything that you need is within a few minutes just at a walkable distance.

The township is located right on the Kalyan-Shil Road with Metro station within 200 metres along with very close proximity to several existing and upcoming modes of transportation like Kalyan-Taloja Metro line, the Vasai-Panvel railway line, Virar-Alibaug Multi-modal corridor, and the Airoli-Katai tunnel road.

Dombivli is known for its art and rich culture. It is the cultural capital of Maharashtra, and also has the honour of becoming the first fully literate city in the state, being the second in India (a town in Kerala is first). The city has produced fine literature, classical music, plays, poetry, and actors. Many legendary artists in music and Marathi literature are from the majestic Dombivli.

In the end, Subodh reiterates that if you are among those waiting to unlock your dream home in Mumbai to experience and witness an international lifestyle, this is your chance to grab the key to a home at Runwal Gardens Dombivli. It is with assurance, the only best choice for the home seekers who want to experience the location with accessibility to the workplace, premium amenities, infrastructure, and most important value for money.

As a very successful artist, Subodh Bhave has been best known for his portrayal of social reformer and freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the acclaimed biopic Lokmanya – Ek YugPurush (2015), and the titular role in the biographical drama Bal Gandharva (2011). He has appeared in around 50 films in a career spanning well over a decade and made his directorial debut with the musical drama Katyar Kaljat Ghusali in 2015. His directorial debut was both a critical and commercial success, and was screened at several prestigious film festivals, including the International Film Festival of India, and was one of the highest-grossing successful films of 2015.