Celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at ITC Grand Chola

ITC Grand Chola joins the nation in commemorating and celebrating the country’s glorious history and culture on the occasion of the 75th year of Independence. Inspired by the Government of India’s initiative of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, ITC Grand Chola will host extensive and exciting activities at the hotel for guests and fellow associates from 13th to 15th August 2022.

A visual display of the tricolor of the national flag will light up the hotel façade for three days evoking a deep sense of patriotism and pride. The façade will be decked up for the three days symbolizing enriching and responsible luxury experiences of Guests, Associates, Nation, and Mother Earth.

Guests will savor the best of world cuisine at Madras Pavilion at just INR 1947++ per person for the Independence Day Special buffet. In special acknowledgment of the 75th year, we showcase an exclusive offer where only 75% of the bill will be charged if one of the members is a guest aged 75 years or more. Our guests can also enjoy a delectable meal in the comfort of their homes and pay only 75% of their bill when ordering through ITC Hotels App.

As part of our social responsibility, children from a local government school will participate in an artistic initiative ‘Expressions’ and paint or draw their vision of ‘India in the Future’ in the hotel. These artworks will be put on display for three days of the celebration.



In-house, our associates will enjoy Independence Day theme food rendezvous for breakfast, lunch, hi-tea and dinner, being served more than 1000 meals for three days. On 15th August 2022, the hotel will hoist the national flag on its main porch with in-house guests and associates, followed by a sumptuous breakfast. As a part of the celebrations, the associates will be invited to participate in fun, engaging and cultural activities which will be held on all three days.

Responding to the Government of India’s initiative of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the accommodations for associates will also hoist the National flag on 15th August morning to commemorate 75 years of independence. The families of our associates will participate in various thematic cultural and quiz competitions to celebrate the occasion.

On 15th August 2022, evening, as part of our Signature Experiences for our guests, the Sangam Lobby at ITC Grand Chola will come alive with our signature ‘Evening Ritual’, showcasing the elegant classical Indian dance forms of Bharatnatyam of Tamil Nadu, Mohiniyattam of Kerala, and Kuchpudi of Andhra Pradesh.

At ITC Grand Chola, we looking forward to celebrate this momentous day in the ethos of Responsible Luxury that is a paean to the nation.