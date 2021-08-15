Celebrating Freedom & Equality: LGBTQ community honored in unique fashion: member hoists Indian Flag at Manipal Hospitals

Chennai, 15th August 2021: Every human being’s freedom and rights must be upheld without exception. Manipal Hospitals celebrated this 75th Independence Day with Adam Pasha, an eminent figure from the LGBTQ community who stood for the freedom of expression through the drag culture, and honored him by being the first LGBTQ member to hoist the Indian Flag today. Manipal Hospitals marks this independence day with a symbol of freedom and equality, breaks stereotypes, and spreads the message of inclusiveness. Adam Pasha has inspired communities across the globe and contributed to the advancement of the LGBTQ community’s social rights and equality.

On this special occasion, Dr Manish Rai, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, stated, “Our most valuable asset is our people, and we have created a culture of diversity and inclusion as a whole. This Independence Day, we take a stand for inclusivity of all in healthcare. We are grateful for Adam Pasha’s presence in hoisting our national flag today. His participation in the event is a symbol of our success in bringing equality in healthcare.”

Adam Pasha said, “I am delighted to be given the honor of hoisting the Indian flag this Independence Day at Manipal Hospitals. This is a true mark of freedom and equality for the LGBTQ community and inclusiveness in the healthcare industry. Manipal Hospitals had also celebrated this year’s pride month by commemorating the LGBTQ community and sponsoring vaccines for the LGBTQ community. This has certainly helped in keeping our community healthy and safe. This Independence Day, I urge everyone to make a commitment to break free from self-doubt, and achieve the freedom to express themselves.”