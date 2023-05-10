Celebrating Mother’s Day with the successful mompreneurs in the startup world

Achieving the perfect work-life balance is the new goal for everyone in the business world today. Mom Entrepreneurs are particularly seen grappling with this challenge quite often as they have two full-time jobs: one at work and the other at home. This year, let’s take a moment to celebrate the successful mompreneurs who have not only raised their children but also built successful businesses in the startup world.

Mothers are individuals who have dreams and aspirations. There are now many mothers who venture into the world of business and entrepreneurship to achieve success. According to ET Now, The Indian Startup Ecosystem, the 3rd-largest in the world , now has 100 unicorns and many of them have women founders or co-founders. Women have proven that motherhood and entrepre neurship can go hand in hand , and they serve as an inspiration to many. We have compiled a list of successful Women entrepreneurs who is celebrating Mother’s Day in the startup world :

Yogita Tulsiani, iXceed Solutions:-

Yogita is the Director & Co-founder of iXceed Solutions. The dynamic Ms Yogita Tulsiani is armed with a Master’s in Business Administration from ISB, Hyderabad. The versatile businessperson has more than a decade of experience in Business Development and Consultancy across various industries in the UK, USA, Europe and APAC. Her repertoire includes an illustrious clientele in the Financial Services, Telecom, Retail, Information Technology and Learning industries like Genpact Headstrong and HP. The current role of Director in IXCEED has been a culmination of various roles in her career. Global expansions and exponential revenue growth have been the trajectory that Tulsiani has followed. Her mission is to achieve 100% YOY growth in the next five years with revenue of over £100 M. She aims to be the employer of choice across the UK and India.

Rupinder Kaur Kohli, SkillUp Group:-

Rupinder is the Chief Solution Architect at SkillUp Group, a leading Edtech company. With over 15 years of experience in software and product development, she is responsible for driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers. Her deep understanding of the Edtech industry, combined with her expertise in technology, has enabled her to create a suite of innovative solutions that have transformed the way the company operates. Rupinder’s passion for delivering technology solutions that make a difference is what sets her apart from others in her field. She is an inspiration to her team and a respected voice in the Edtech community.

Mona Singh, India Accelerator:-

Mona Singh is a co-founder of “India Accelerator” (IA) where she’s created a blend of Technology and Business with the knack of identifying the secret sauce that makes a start-up successful . This is evident from the 150+ start-ups that are funded by India Accelerator under her leadership. She works intensively with entrepreneurs to build transformative companies that improve the way we live, work and connect. With close to 18 years of rich experience, with technology at the core, she brings large enterprise strengths to start-ups to ensure a well-rounded perspective on successful business models, brand building, and consumer trends.



Divya Gokulnath, Byju’s:-

Divya Gokulnath is the co-founder of Byju’s, India’s largest ed-tech company, founded in 2015. Wife of Byju Raveendran, Divya is responsible for managing the content functions at the company and helps curate lectures and teaching styles. In December last year, Byju’s made it to the global list of 35 elite unicorns with valuations of over $10 billion. In 2022, India, the third country in the world after the US and China with the most billionaires, added 26 new members to the club with Divya being one of them. Having a combined net worth of $3.6 billion with her husband, Divya is a mother to 2 children.

Radhika Ghai, ShopClues:-