Celebrating the 75th Independence Day, Hamdard India is on a mission to protect the fearless warriors who protect our nation

India, 12th August 2022: Looking back to the unprecedented time when covid-19 outbreak brought the world to a standstill, our Indian armed forces, police, CRPF, BSF, and coast guards stayed on duty, irrespective of the deadly pandemic – ferrying people across states, patrolling the borders or protecting the nation. Paying homage to their valiance, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), a progressive, research-based health and wellness organization, launched its national campaign ‘SEHAT HAI TOH WATAN HAI’ on 26th January for defence and police forces. As the eight-month-long campaign approaches its culmination on India’s 75th Independence, Hamdard celebrates the health of India with multiple activities across its wellness centres from 10th – 14th August, 2022 in India. The brand has conducted 75 health camps and touched more than 15,000 lives of brave heroes.

Lauding the efforts, resilience and unwavering commitment of the gatekeepers of our nation, the brand is offering free health consultations, a whopping 75% discount on medicines and various health camps – dental Camps, Full Body Check Camps, Blood & Sugar Camp and Covid Booster Shot Camp across 7 cities – Kanpur, Patna, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Meerut. The brand has also roped in its medical college team from HIMSR ( Hamdard Institute Of Medical Science and Research) to conduct FREE EYE camp from 10th -13th August, 2022 in Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Commenting on the culmination of the campaign, Abdul Majeed, Chairman & Managing Trustee, Hamdard Laboratories said, “This nation will remain the land of the “free” only so long it is the home of the brave and healthy. We at Hamdard, feel pride in initiating the campaign for our armed forces who ensure that our nation is safe no matter what. This was a small yet fulfilling initiative. Our med division pledges to do its best to keep the nation healthy with its products – Sehat hai toh Watan hai!”

The campaign SEHAT HAI TOH WATAN HAI was conceptualised post the second wave of the pandemic last year, which saw death and devastation everywhere. Hamdard, as part of its commitment to society welfare initiatives, reached out to common people with all its Immunity boosters and respiratory products, health camps, free consultation, and free RTPCR facilities. Along with serving the masses, Hamdard also wanted to express gratitude to the keepers of our nation, who were selflessly and tirelessly working for the nation. Initially, the brand launched the initiative with 30% off on all medicines for the armed forces, followed by 75% off on all medicines for all the people in uniform.

Hamdard Laboratories offers trusted products that are 100% safe & with no side effects at affordable prices. The portfolio includes immunity boosters such as Khulzum, Joshina, Joshanda, Imyoton, Infunza, Kalonji Oil and Chyawanprash that combine the goodness of time-tested herbs. These natural/herbal formulations are rich in antioxidants and effectively fight various antimicrobial infections like flu, cough, and cold.