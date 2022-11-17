Celebrating the little joys with one of India’s oldest Tea estates’ families at Makaibari, Darjeeling

India November 2022 – Luxmi Tea Group, one of India’s oldest, largest and finest tea groups, 110 years old celebrated National Children’s Day with the little ones at these estates, the kids of the plantation workforce, and areas around the estate. Luxmi as a group has always cherished these little moments of joy with its people, the hands who have nurtured the tea plantation, the leaves, and the estates, and believed in the giving. This Children’s Day, Luxmi Tea dedicated a day to its estate kids who have grown up in and around these estates, are living their lives within the estates, seeing their parents worship mother earth and celebrate nature.

The festivity started with a walk across the estate, learning about the flora and fauna living in the rich biodiversity of the Makaibari tea estate, refreshing their minds as they breathe through nature. Following the same, the kids were taken for an experiential of plucking tea leaves at the estate. The kids were then taken for a tasting session where in the children brewed their own teas & even created some unique recipes!