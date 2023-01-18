Celebrating the Oriental Culinary Heritage! @Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

An extraordinary culinary journey awaits you at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, which celebrates Oriental heritage by providing exquisite global cuisines. Enjoy a lavish meal that captures the true spirit of the Lunar New Year. A delectable spread including all-you-can-eat dim sums, desserts, and much more awaits you at La Cantina, our specialty restaurant. Come and enjoy the festival from January 22, 2023, to February 5, 2023.

Where: La Cantina at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hyderabad, Telangana.

When: 22nd Jan to 5th Feb, Time- 06:00 PM to 12:00 AM