Celebrating the strength of women #Woot for Women with Ferns N Petals gifting collection

New Delhi, March 4th, 2022: International women’s day is around the corner and it is time to appreciate the gritty efforts and contributions rendered by women from all walks of life, either being a professional, entrepreneur or housewife, #Woot for Women- She is our constant forever.

Gifting giant, Ferns N Petals salutes the loving and caring spirit of women with its specially curated collection of women’s day gifts. The exquisite gifting range is sourced and sorted keeping in mind the impeccable and vibrancy of a woman and spoil them for choices, with express delivery timelines.

Elated on the occasion of Women’s Day, Manish Saini, COO Online & Retail India, said, “On the special occasion of Women’s Day just around the corner, casting its fervor in the aura, one definitely has to adhere to the gifting culture for it is the symbolism of love, care and gratitude. Expanding our relations to counterparts in business, at Ferns N Petals we offer Corporate Gifts for employees to do justice to all corporate relations. At Ferns N Petals, this year corporate gifting would see a substantial growth of 160% compared to last year and we aspire to grow Women’s Day gifting category this year by at least 70% over last year. Our major categories includes – gift hampers – utility, aroma, edible, beauty, cosmetics, electronics, plants, bouquets and chocolates”.

Ferns N Petals have been relating to your happiness for two decades. With the perfect gifts customized to entice your acquaintances, you can be assured by the very fact that your very expression of providing your corporate relations with offerings shall bear you fruitful prospects of healthy bonds, prosperity & success.

Here are some of the stunning corporate gift hampers suitable to acknowledge the accomplishments of the female workforce on women’s day:-

Work from home essentials

This year, gift this perfect practical gift to the remote employees to enjoy the pleasure of working from home. It is an assortment of branded products that are must-haves at work.

Travel Kit

It was a challenging year for the globetrotters or business travellers but now it’s a time of the year again to quench the wanderlust and fly for business or leisure trips. The amazing travel kit is an ideal travel present for any white-collar female employee or associate. It includes items & essentials like pill organizer, sipper, portable speaker etc. packed in premium FNP branded gift boxes.

Bottoms Up Over Ludo

To take a break from the monotonous work life, it is a quirky and coolest gift hamper to give away to the young talent at the workplace. This hamper is worth making the weekends happen at the best.

Tea-Riffic

The thoughtfully and elegantly sorted gift hamper of aromatic teas, delicious cookies, glass teapot, cup & personalized coaster is the most simple yet classy hamper to impress any woman.

Rejuvenating Spa Kits

Nothing makes a woman happier than the right beauty hamper which brims with all the bathing and spa essentials to pamper the skin. The gift box comes with exciting products required for skin rejuvenation like bathing salt, facial mask, shea butter and many more items. The amazing range of hampers by Ferns N Petals are an assortment of branded goodies & items which are handpicked keeping in mind the distinctive choices and are a great option as a Happy Women’s Day Gifts. Depending on the requirement and budget of clients, all the gifts can be further customized and personalized with the name or a motivational message printed on one of the items. Corporates can also choose from the evergreen and enthralling gifting options like decorative planters, electronic items, utility gifting, personalized items, cosmetic kits, cakes & cookies and various other possible combinations.

With more than 400 outlets delivering over 125 cities in India and more than 120 countries around the world, Ferns N Petals has a pre-eminent position in the gifting industry, earned through decades serving communities. Apart from being a household name for gifting, Ferns N Petals is the one-stop solution for all employee and client partner gifting across the world and has a clientele of 1000+ companies from various industries.