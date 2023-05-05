Celebrating World Environment Day 2023 With Photography Competition For All

Kolkata, May 2023: The British Deputy High Commission Kolkata will mark World Environment Day 2023 with a pan-India photography competition in partnership with Indo-British Scholars’ Association (IBSA) and Earth Day Network.

We are announcing our annual photography competition together with our partners for all age groups. The competition is aimed towards the Junior Group (under 18 years) and Senior Group (above 18 years). The three categories of the contest are ‘Plastic Pollution’, ‘Animals and Habitats’, and ‘Our Changing Planet’.

The contest is live on http://www.ibsa.in/photography-contest/ and the deadline for photo submission is 15 May 2023.

We have an eminent panel of jury comprising award-winning nature, wildlife, and conservation photographer Dhritiman Mukherjee, Regional Director, Asia, Earth Day Network, Karuna Singh, and noted wildlife photographer and Nikon brand creator, Rajarshi Banerji.