Celebrating World Environment Day 2023 With Photography Competition For All

Kolkata, May 2023: The British Deputy High Commission Kolkata will mark World Environment Day 2023 with a pan-India photography competition in partnership with Indo-British Scholars’ Association (IBSA) and Earth Day Network.
We are announcing our annual photography competition together with our partners for all age groups. The competition is aimed towards the Junior Group (under 18 years) and Senior Group (above 18 years). The three categories of the contest are ‘Plastic Pollution’, ‘Animals and Habitats’, and ‘Our Changing Planet’.
The contest is live on http://www.ibsa.in/photography-contest/ and the deadline for photo submission is 15 May 2023.
We have an eminent panel of jury comprising award-winning nature, wildlife, and conservation photographer Dhritiman Mukherjee, Regional Director, Asia, Earth Day Network, Karuna Singh, and noted wildlife photographer and Nikon brand creator, Rajarshi Banerji.
Mr. Peter Cook, Acting British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata said: “We are delighted to partner with IBSA and Earth Day Network once again to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day. We have an impressive line-up of judges who will select the finalists in each category. We are expecting photographers of all age groups from all over India to participate in the competition.”
Mr. Subrata Paul, President of, the Indo-British Scholars’ Association (IBSA) said: “We at the Indo-British Scholars’ Association (IBSA) believe that photography and imagery have the power to inspire, educate and galvanise action into protecting and preserving our planet. We held a Photography Contest on World Environment Day 2022. That was a huge success, with the participation of over 400 entries from over 160 towns/cities in India. This year, we in partnership with the British Deputy High Commission and Earth Day Network, are organising the second Photography Contest to celebrate World Environment Day 2023 with the overall theme #beatplasticpollution. We are expecting a huge participation from both the professional and amateur photographers in the categories – Plastic Pollution, Animals & Habitats, and Our Changing Planet. The finalists from each category will be felicitated in Kolkata on 2 June, 2023.”