Celebration Of 116th Founder’s Day Of The Bank On 19th Nov 2021

Bengaluru: Canara Bank celebrated its 116th Founder’s day on 19.11.2021 maintaining the COVID guidelines at Canara Bank’s Head Office, J C Road, Bengaluru, in fond memory of its Founder Late Shri Ammembal Subba Rao Pai, a great visionary, philanthropist and an educationist.

Sri Ammembal Siddharth Pai, the great-grandson of Late Sri Ammembal Subba Rao Pai, Sri L V Prabhakar, Managing Director and CEO and, Executive Directors along with other senior executives of the Bank, graced the occasion. The event was attended by customers and well-wishers including staff of Canara Bank across pan India through Video Conferencing.

Sri L V Prabhakar, Managing Director and CEO, while addressing the gathering, remembered the founding principles of Bank Founder Late Shri. Ammembal Subba Rao Pai. Bank’s founder wanted an organized bank to help the poor with best products at reasonable pricing. His dreams are definitely being fulfilled.

National singing competition for staff was organized on Pan India level and the finals were held at Head Office, Bangalore.

During the event, Founder’s Day celebrations at our Founder’s branch, Mangaluru was showcased through Video Conferencing.

On this momentous occasion, Canara Bank’s CSR activities from Head Office and each of its 24 circles were highlighted.