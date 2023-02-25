Celebration to set forth Kolkata as a Global Food Destination

Thursday,25 February 2023:Dr.Amit Ghose renowned urologist based in Kolkata, India, with over two decades of experience in this field as well as founder of Calcutta Talking Club holds a session along with a celebration on the announcement where Kolkata is known as a global food destination over drinks.The Calcutta Talking Club, provides a platform to indulge greatest passion, which is – talking of course. This forum provides space for lively debate spanning diverse verticals and issues, from topical to the age-old, food to fashion to politics to sports to literature and everything in between. There’s hope aplenty and oodles of untapped potential to explore.

Dr. Ghose is a highly skilled surgeon and clinician, known for his expertise in minimally invasive surgeries for urological conditions. His areas of interest include urological cancers, kidney stones, urinary tract infections, and male sexual health issues. He is actively involved in medical research, with several publications in reputed medical journals, and regularly participates in conferences and workshops to stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in urology. The mesmerizing session was curated by Paromita Ghosh director of Candid Communication.

Eater, a popular food website with over 2 million followers, recently published a list of the world’s top 10 food destinations. Kolkata, the former British capital in India, was the only Indian city to make it to the list. Kolkata is known for its rich culture, revolutionary history, colonial architecture, museums, traditional food, music, literature, and theatre. Visitors to Kolkata should try deviled crabs at a midcentury cabaret and phuchka from a decades-old street vendor, according to Eater’s recommendation.

Kolkata offers a wide range of food options, from Bengali, Mughlai, Lebanese, American, Thai, and Korean to some of the best Chinese food. The Tiretta Bazar in central Kolkata has been identified by the World Monuments Watch as one of the 25 cultural sites of remarkable significance, facing severe concerns. Every Sunday, the local Chinese community serves up Cantonese food on the streets of Tiretta Bazar, making it a popular foodie hotspot. Despite attempts by various regions within and outside India to replicate Kolkata’s iconic dishes, nothing can outplace the original taste and feel.

Kolkata’s famous rolls, puchka, and world-famous sweets are a must-try. The city has a soul of an epicurean, and its appetite for delicious food is ever-growing. The bustling Park Street serves up a variety of global cuisines, while dedicated corners offer some of the best Chinese food. Kolkata’s food culture is diverse and ever-evolving, making it a must-visit destination for foodies.

During this Dr. Amit Ghose said, “I am proud as well as thankful for being part of this wonderful session. I feel Kolkata’s food itself is an elite class, it’s healthy and mouth-melting too, Kolkata has its own taste and rich flavor. The perfect balance of nutrients makes it delicate and unique in the whole world”.

Adding to it Paromita Ghosh expressed, “Kolkata is lifting itself up in front of the world through its taste and being a tough competitor in the field of taste worldwide, it made every Bengali proud, We are so proud and honored to be a part of this discussion, this will help people to cultivate Kolkata and foods of Kolkata throughout the world”.