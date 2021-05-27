Celebrities Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha buy ‘Sky Villas’ at ‘81 Aureate’Bandra(W)

Mumbai, May 27, 2021: Bollywood celebrities Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Malaika Arora, are some well-known film personalities who have bought ‘sky villas’ at Mumbai’s new glam address; ‘81 Aureate’ Bandra (W).’81 Aureate’ is an internationally designed tower keeping elite and discerning in mind. It offers ultra luxurious sky villas with extravagant lifestyle features, and breathtaking views of the Bandra – Worli Sea link, sparkling Arabian Sea, and Mumbai’s glittering skyline.

This project has received an overwhelming response from the film industry, industrialists, media barons, Developers, Medical Fraternity, and movers and shakers of the industry. It offers Mumbai’s elite an opportunity to live an opulent lifestyle in one of Mumbai’s finest ultra-luxury towers – ‘81 Aureate’.

Leading media bigwigs and industrialists Haresh Nayak, CEO Denstu Media, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Criticare Hospital, Deepak Kothari, U.V Industries, and Salehbhai Morbiwala, Chairman & Managing Director – Oriental Rail infrastructure Limited, are just a few, who have bought ‘sky villa’s here.

Due to its close proximity to BKC and excellent connectivity, there has been a huge interest generated about this project among Diamond Merchants, Investment Bankers, Stock Brokers, Sportsmen, and NRI’s, who have shown a keen interest in buying in ‘81 Aureate’. This is an OC-ready project and therefore home buyers can immediately move in to stay. This project is centrally located and well connected to business districts of South Mumbai, Nariman Point, Worli and the rest of Mumbai. It is in close proximity to the Bandra – Worli Sea Link, Western Express Highway and the domestic and International airports.

‘81 Aureate’, is an iconic 26 storey ultra-luxurious and spacious sky villa project that offers its privileged residents exclusivity, privacy and splendid views of the Arabian Sea. It is a low-density project where no two sky villas overlook each other. This project has 10 high-speed elevators with 4 personalized sea-facing capsule elevators with biometric security for each sky villa. The project consists of 81 sky villas, comprising of 4 Bed with plunge pool in each villa, measuring 4212 sq ft carpet area, designed by world renowned designer HBA.

The entire project and all the sky villas are Vastu compliant. The villas have a 13 feet, floor to ceiling clear height, and European French double glazed glass window system of Alumil. 45000 + sq. ft of plush amenities provided for residents in the project include multiple swimming pools, Pool Bar, Jacuzzi, Barbeque corner, Gym, Spa, Yoga deck, Mini Golf, Open café, Pet corner, Concierge services, Business lounge, Kids play area, Library etc.

This ultra luxurious project is recognized for its ‘state of the art’ in building construction and international workmanship and thus has been approved by leading banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank, UCO Bank, PNB Bank and Bank of India.