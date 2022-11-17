Celebrity businesswoman, Devita Saraf, wins first ever Elle Beautiful Business Icon Award

India, 17 November 2022: Celebrity businesswoman, Devita Saraf, was conferred the Elle Beauty Award 2022 for “Elle Beautiful Business Icon” at St Regis, Mumbai. Devita has been the face of her brand, Vu Televisions, and has collaborated with multiple luxury fashion, jewellery and beauty brands bringing the world of glamour and business together.

The ELLE Beauty Awards celebrates the best in beauty, including skincare, cosmetics, and hair care. The winners are determined by editorial votes and a jury panel of seasoned industry specialists who tried and evaluated a diverse selection of exciting and high-performing beauty products to reach the verdict of announcing the best products of the season.

Over the years, women have grown to become influential, powerful, and constructive agents of change in the traditional business paradigm- from battling gender stereotypes to currently holding key positions in running some of the largest corporations in the world. Honoured to receive the award, Devita said, “Beauty with brains should not be an oxymoron. Most women, and definitely all Indian women, are beautiful and intelligent at the same time and there should not be any stereotype that doesn’t allow a woman to be smart, successful and attractive at the same time. I thank Elle magazine for recognizing my work in breaking this stereotype, and proudly being the first magazine in the world to recognize this shift in culture and giving me this award. I dedicate this award to an entire generation of women who not just want to have it all, but also be it all, and hope this category of awards has tough competition in the years to come. I shall hold this award very close to my heart as Elle has been my guide to beauty and fashion since I was a teenager and it’s a dream come true to get this recognition. Thank you once again!”

Devita wore an outfit by Marchesa Couture with jewellery by Renu Oberoi. In her largely successful campaign for the Vu Masterpiece TV earlier this year, she wore outfits by Alex Perry and Youssef El Jasmi and accessories by Alexandre Birman and Christian Louboutin.

Breaking the barriers, Devita Saraf has been an inspiration to many with her excellent business acumen and an exceptional combination of beauty, intelligence, and bravado that gave her the push to face success with such zeal.