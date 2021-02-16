Celebrity Guru Thomas Chappell Presents ARIDO Multi-Billion Dollar Collection During Golden Globes 2021

Founded by a scion descendant of the Maimonides, a prominent 11th century family, that set sail to South East Asia bringing gems and luxury goods back to Europe, Jesse Raphael & Celebrity Guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art and history.

Among ARIDO celebrity clientele are Viola Davis, Sharon Stone and Salma Hayek the wife of Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of luxury conglomerate Kering group, which also owns Christie’s auction house.

ARIDO, like the Moussaieffs and Lawrence Graff, are known to collect rare gems.

As a descendant of the Maimonides, Raphael is one of the world’s best kept secrets known only to a few deep pocketed collectors and connoisseurs.

Demands and profits from such business were so mighty that the Maimonides recognized the value of joining forces leading to the creation of wealth that derived from the consortium status they were granted as “the old masters in the new world.”

When ARIDO market value crossed a trillion dollars the reason was very simple, it makes art that a lot of people are willing to spend a lot of money on.

ARIDO power house gives special thanks to:

– “ELEVÉ” by Reggie Bell.

– “APPLETINIES” the world’s most exquisite apple chocolate.

– “6X” by Dr. Nicholas Leslie Grant that redefines his ancestors’ heritage.

– Wall Street banking systems.

– Collectrium, Inc., A Christie’s Company.

ARIDO will showcase the multi-billion dollar collection at a private viewing for Hollywood elite collectors February 28th, 2021.