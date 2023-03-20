Celio India launches its largest new concept store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 20 March 2023: Celio, the French Menswear brand launched its largest store in the country, in Sarath City, Hyderabad. This store will be one-of-its-kind reflecting a wide range of premium French fashion. A brand that already has a strong retail footprint in the country, is now expanding its footprint in all metros & is the 7th store in Hyderabad.

This Celio store will offer a 3000 sq. ft. space with a modern and fashionable Spring-Summer 2023 collection. The space promises to hold out the most authentic aura where you can step in at any time of the day and feel the most comfort by trying the collection.

From innovation denims, to sustainable 100% linen, to cool & trendy collaborations. This store will be exploring each and every core of fashion by providing customers with the most efficient and responsible services.

Speaking about the launch of the store, Mr Satyen Momaya CEO of Celio India said,

‘’Ever since the launch of our first store in south, we have had the privilege to provide the region with an extensive collection, which has been received with immense love. Consumers have loved our assortment across categories, including our new licensee range which has helped customers shop various looks that are in trend. We are thrilled to open our first new concept store of the country, in Hyderabad, which will also be the largest store in India. Consumers will experience better, easier and ultimately, more efficient services as we aim to expand our collection even more, keeping our target audience in mind.’’

With this new store, the French label will be available across 65 stores in the country. Celio will also expand its retail strength by increasing their selling experiences along with the current extended product line.