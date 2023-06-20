Cement prices to dip 1-3% this fiscal despite healthy demand

Cement prices are expected to slip 1-3% this fiscal, after clocking a 4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past four to a new all-time high of Rs 391 per 50 kg bag last fiscal.

The run-up was due to disruptions caused by Covid-19, followed by a sharp surge in input costs, especially thermal coal, further aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Now, heightening competitive intensity and softening input costs are set to reverse the trend.

To be sure, prices have moderated since early 2023 on the back of a gradual softening of energy costs and efforts of manufacturers to gain market share in a seasonally strong fourth quarter. Prices fell ~1% to Rs 388 per bag on average in the fourth quarter of last fiscal sequentially, despite manufacturers carrying high-cost inventory. On an on-year basis, though, prices have remained elevated.

The heightened competitive intensity can be gauged from the fact that, for the first time in several years, there were no pre-monsoon price hikes in April and May this fiscal despite steady demand. The push to improve market share is evident from the top five players comprising 55% volume share last fiscal compared with 49% pre-Covid-19.