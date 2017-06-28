Cendyn debuts flagship loyalty solution for hotels at HITEC 2017

Cendyn, the most integrated CRM provider in the hospitality industry, is proud to announce the international debut of the company’s flagship enhanced loyalty solution, eLoyalty. Created specifically for hotels, it gives loyalty members an easy-to-use portal to view status, redeem rewards and manage profiles, while providing staff with centralized management across the loyalty ecosystem.

eLoyalty, which is fully-integrated with Cendyn’s eInsight CRM, is one of the hospitality industry’s only dedicated loyalty platforms on the market today. Offering flexible configuration, eLoyalty boasts off the shelf scalability and automation with the flexibility needed by hotels to build unique loyalty programs.

HHM’s Independent Portfolio of Hotels, with 12 boutique hotels in cities like New York and Key West, recently selected Cendyn eLoyalty alongside Cendyn CRM, email marketing, and other Cendyn technology solutions.

“Cendyn e-Loyalty helps us better serve our guests and improve the guest experience,” said Anthony Scotland, Senior Manager for Loyalty and Brand Marketing for HHM’s Independent Portfolio of Hotels. “Cendyn gives us the ability to see data more clearly and better understand a guest’s journey.”

eLoyalty gives hoteliers a 360-degree view of guests and the ability to nurture customer relationships with a natural cadence that drives repeat bookings and brand loyalty.

“A loyalty program is one of the most important weapons a hotel can deploy in competing against the OTAs for direct bookings,” said Tim Sullivan, Cendyn Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “eLoyalty is the most powerful loyalty platform available, backed by the innovative technology and services that hoteliers have come to love from Cendyn.”