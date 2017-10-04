Central excise duty on Petrol and Diesel reduced by Rs 2 per Liter

The Government has decided to reduce the central excise duty on Petrol and Diesel by Rs 2 per Litre effective from October 4, 2017. This measure would help to reduce the prices of Petrol and Diesel and giving relief to consumers.

In the past few weeks, the prices of Petrol and Diesel have been rising due to increase in their prices in the international market. The retail selling prices of Petrol and Diesel have touched Rs 70.88 per/ liter and Rs 59.14 per liter respectively at Delhi on October 3, 2017. As a result of a reduction in excise duty, the decrease in prices of Petrol and Diesel will be Rs 2.50 per liter and Rs 2.25 per liter respectively at Delhi.

The Government is monitoring the developments in the prices of Petrol and Diesel in the international as well as domestic market. State Governments are also being requested to make the reduction in VAT imposed by them on Petrol and Diesel so as to give more relief to consumers.