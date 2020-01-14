Central Goods and Services Tax Delhi Zone (CGST) donates GoClean Composter to North Delhi Municipal Corporation

In order to promote cleanliness, Central Goods and Services Tax Delhi Zone (CGST) Department donated a GoClean Composter machine to North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

GoClean Composter Machine by Clean India Ventures was inaugurated by Sh. Alok Jha, Additional Commissioner, CGST Delhi Zone, Sh. Rajendra Nagpal Additional Deputy Commissioner CGST Department, Sh. Ravinder Gupta, General Secretary BJP Delhi & Former-Mayor, North Delhi, Sh. Rajesh Lavadia, Councillor, Karol Bagh at Ajmal Khan Park, Karol Bagh, New Delhi.

Clean India Ventures installed GoClean at the site. The machine will process 1 ton of horticulture waste per day into compost at the park. GoClean composter converts all type of organic waste into compost at the source hence reducing the carbon footprint and reducing the pollution.

Alok Jha, Additional Commissioner, CGST Delhi Zone, said, “We have to act fast and quick for a Clean India. We cannot be relying on someone else for our actions. India needs a major shift in its thinking for recycling and reprocessing various types of waste. With this initiative, we will help this region to minimize its green waste and in effect turn it into compost, which can be further utilized.”

Abhishek Gupta, Director, Clean India Ventures said, “We would like to congratulate and appreciate the GST Department for taking an initiative to tackle environment and pollution related issues in the country. Disposal and recycling of waste are an important step to get rid of landfills, which hurts the environment. With this installation, we aim to further reduce the pollution footprint of Delhi.”

Clean India Ventures believes in taking forward the mission of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan with its products that convert green waste into compost.