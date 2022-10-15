Central Park organizes cultural extravaganza to celebrate Diwali

Central Park, one of the leading developers in NCR, organized a cultural extravaganza in its global township Central Park Flower Valley on Sohna Road in Gurugram. Renowned singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu enthralled the audience with his peppy dance numbers that lasted over 60 minutes and had the audience swirling and dancing.

Central Park Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Amarjit Singh Bakshi was the chief guest of the evening.

Over 700 people attended the grand gala evening which saw some mind-blowing performances. The evening began with paying obeisance to God with a spectacular performance of Ganesh Vandana. This set the evening in motion for a stunning display of fire act, ring act, and silk act that had the audience in awe. Noted actor and host Hussain Kuwajerwala and model, actor, and host Sonali Gupta had the audience in splits with a superb display of camaraderie and banter. International performers and fusion troupe dancers captivated the audience with their acrobatic moves to heart-thumping Bollywood numbers. One of India’s top Illusionist and Mentalist Tushar Raj Kumar enticed the audience with his amusing acts.

Speed painter, artist, and illustrator Rohit Kumar fascinated the audience with his amazing skill set that had the audience on their feet.

Central Park, with its customer-centric approach and business-friendly orientation, has over the last two decades carved a niche for itself in the real estate sector. Such extravaganzas are a part of the company’s effort to build long-lasting partnerships with its stakeholders that are an integral part of the system to serve our customers.