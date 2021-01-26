Central Park Resort residents celebrate 72nd Republic Day with patriotic fervour

Gurugram: The residents of Central Park Resorts, Sector 48, Gurugram, converged at the Grand Fountain, Central Greens, to commemorate the 72nd Republic Day with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. The ceremony commenced with flag hoisting and a national anthem. It was followed by a cultural programme where kids enthralled the audience witha spectacular performance. A similar event was executed at Central Park Flower Valley, the quintessential global township, where possession has recently commenced. The residents who have shifted into their dream homes enjoyed the flag hoisting ceremony, the national anthem and sweet distribution. The celebrations adhered to necessary safety measures and precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Amarjit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Central Park, said, “We are proud to be born in India- the world’s largest democracy. As the world inches towards normalcy after COVID-19, it is the responsibility of each one of us to do our bit for the nation. These celebrations are part of our endeavour to strengthen a sense of community among the residents and highlight customer-centricity as our priority. We extend heartiest wishes on this day.”

Patriotic songs created a perfect setting and the festive décor mesmerized all residents.

“India is celebrating the 72nd Republic Day today. It is an opportune reminder to perform our duties well, irrespective of the profession, and live up the noble ideals of our forefathers. We are delighted to stay in the safe condominium of Central Park Resorts where residents share a strong bond,” said a resident of Central Park Resorts.