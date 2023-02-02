Centre for Software and IT Management at IIMB to co-host India Software Product Management Summit with International Software Product Management Association on 03 and 04 March, 2023

02 FEBRUARY, 2023: The Centre for Software and Information Technology Management (CSITM) will co-host the India Software Product Management Summit with the International Software Product Management Association (ISPMA) on 03rd and 04th March 2023. The theme for this year’s summit is “Bridging New Frontiers and Opportunities – Product Management as a Catalyst”.

There will also be deep dive pre-conference workshops, conducted by experts in product management, on 2nd March 2023, at IIM Bangalore.

Speakers at the conference include Dr. Ajai Chowdhry (HCL), Naveen Tewari (InMobi), Prof. Tony Wasserman (CMU Silicon Valley),Viraj Tyagi (eGov Foundation), Sharad Sharma (iSPIRIT), Peri Maheshwar (Careers360).

Registrations are open. There are early bird discounts till 5th February 2023.

For details, visit: https://spmsummit.org/india

CSITM and the International Software Product Management Association (ISPMA) have been co-hosting the India Software Product Management Summit since 2019 and this year’s summit will be the fifth edition. The summit brings together academics, industry leaders and professionals and covers a spectrum of Software Product Management (SPM) topics through lectures, workshops, panel discussions, fireside chats, academic papers, presentations on industry best practices and success stories.

Prof. S. Sadagopan, Chairman, ISPMA India, is the Conference Chair of the summit. Dr. Spurthy Dharanikota, faculty from the Information Systems area, IIM Bangalore, will chair the Academic track, and Muthu Ranganathan, Senior Director, Product Management at Oracle, will chair the Industry track. Hans-Bernd Kittlaus, Chairman, ISPMA, will be the jury chair for the Excellence awards.

A highlight of the conference is the SPM Excellence Awards ceremony. The awards celebrate excellence in software product management and showcase success stories and best practices. Product teams from SAP, Citrix, Intuit, Infosys Finacle have been proud winners in past editions of the conference. National E-Governance Services Limited (NESL) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) are sponsors of the event.