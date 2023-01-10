Centricity Wealthtech Announces People Centric Policies

New Delhi, India: January 2022: Centricity Wealthtech,India’s first 360 degrees B2B2C digital private wealth management platform for investment professionals (MFDs/RIAs/ Private wealth professionals who wish to become wealth solopreneurs), single family offices and corporate treasuries has announced its ‘people and culture’ policies. Embracing the opinions and suggestions of their valued employees, the new inclusions offer benefits ranging from Entrepreneurial Forum and Open offer letter & Exit bonus to Non-Sales variable compensation and Sponsored Skill Enhancement Programs. Conceptualized by a highly experienced team of private wealth management industry veterans, the company constantly strives to deliver new and innovative ideas. Ensuring a comprehensive assessment of the requirements, the company ensured that all the functional departments receive due consideration in their updated HR policies framework.

Centricity Wealthtech also launched an in-house incubator cell as a part of the Entrepreneurial Forum that will offer their resources to the employees who want to embark on an entrepreneurial journey. Further, open job offer letter & exit bonus will be a one-of-a-kind exit bonus policy, in which employees will be given a bonus even after parting ways. An open job offer letter also offers ex-employees an opportunity to join back. Thereby putting across the message that this place values their hard-work, dedication and contributions.

The purpose of ‘Sponsored Skill Enhancement Programs’ is to encourage effective professional growth and to articulate professional strengths of an individual. Deserving and ambitious employees can attend company sponsored short term upskilling programs as well as leadership programs to prepare themselves for future value-added roles. As a part of the ‘Non-Sales variable compensation’, they will be incentivizing non-sales teams across Operation & service, product, and analytics domains to build engagement among employees, encourage teamwork and also to boost morale and motivation.

Speaking on the development Manu Awasthy, founder at Centricity Wealthtech said, “Our endeavor is to build an ecosystem that helps businesses reach profitable benchmarks and aligns the company’s workforce towards intermediate and long-term goals. Initiatives such as these create a welcoming atmosphere resulting in increased loyalty and also do attract great talents”. Adding to the intent, Aditya Shankar,Founding Partner, Marketing & Communications at Centricity said, “We strive towards building a long-term relationship with our employees, as we truly believe in the philosophy of once a centricitian always a centricitian. Being a pioneer in the Indian wealth tech start-up ecosystem, we advocate the idea of creating impactful avenues that are aligned to our long term vision”.

In September 2022, the company raised $4 million in a pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Burman family office (Chowdry associates -Saket Burman, MB Finmart Pvt. Ltd -Mohit Burman & Pradip Burman) Shantanu Agarwal (LNJ Bhilwara group) and Arun Jain (Intellect design arena/Founder-Polaris software Labs). Other angel investors in the round included Devesh Sachdev (Fusion Microfinance), Rajesh Razdan (Devtron Labs), Ankush Nijhawan (TBO.com), Purrshottam Bhaggeria (Filatex group), Abhay Agarwal (Burman family office) & Pravin Jain/Navin Jain (Supercircle family office).