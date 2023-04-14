Centrum, Worlds #1 multivitamin1 launches ‘Benefit Blends’, specialised nutritious gummies in India

New Delhi, April 14, 2023: Six months after entering the Indian market with the leading global Centrum multivitamin range, it has now expanded into a new line of high science supplements for varied benefits in a flavourful gummy format – ‘Benefit Blends’. Tailor made for Indian consumers, this specialised nutrition range of gummies are a delicious and convenient way to nourish your health and wellness every day.

The new range of Benefit Blends comprises of five variants namely Centrum Immune Defence Gummy, Centrum Sleep and Refresh Gummy, Centrum Digestive Balance Gummy for adults and Centrum Kids Immune Fuel, and Centrum Kids Growth Fuel for kids.

The brand recognizes the emerging nutrition gaps Indian consumers face daily due to their hectic lifestyle. The new specialised nutrition range is 100 per cent vegetarian, by-nature gluten free and non-habit forming.

‘Centrum Sleep & Refresh’ gummies support restful sleep and wake up refreshed the next day. ‘Centrum Digestive Balance’ gummies with probiotic and prebiotic, has ingredients which supports healthy digestion & optimum gut health. ‘Centrum Immune Defence’ gummies formulated with clinically proven Well-mune Beta-glucan along with Vitamin C and Zinc works with the body’s defences to support immunity.

‘Centrum Kids Immune Fuel’ is a daily nutritional gummy rich in Vitamin C and Zinc to help strengthen the immune system in kids, available in a tasty strawberry flavour. ‘Centrum Kids Growth Fuel’ made with Calcium and vegetarian source of Vitamin D, supports physical growth, development, and overall wellbeing of the child, available in tasty chocolate flavour.

Speaking at the launch, Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing for India Subcontinent at Haleon, “Centrum is the World’s most clinically studied Multivitamin. At the heart of Benefit Blends is Centrum’s 40 years of expertise in nutrition, which has been carefully distilled into each and every supplement. Benefit Blends is an ideal support system to meet one’s health and wellness goals. The launch is a testimony to our commitment to making self-care more achievable, inclusive, and sustainable. Centrum is one of the company’s many category-leading brands globally, empowering millions of people to take ownership of their everyday health.”

Garima Gupta, Vitamins & Mineral Supplements Lead, Indian Subcontinent at Haleon, commented on the launch saying, “Keeping in mind the modern lifestyle and challenges that come with it, Benefit Blends have scientifically studied ingredients which will help in improving one’s long-term health and wellbeing. These tasty and nutritious gummies have the right blend of nutrients suitable for Indian consumers focused on proactive, well-balanced nutrition for adults and children. These supplements, specially tailored for Indian consumers are set to revolutionize the way we take care of our nutrition.”

Centrum’s new range of Benefit Blends is easily available on leading online platforms like Amazon, 1Mg, Flipkart and Pharm-easy and in select pharmacies.