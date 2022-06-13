Centuary Mattress launches Sleepables bed in a box orthopaedic foam mattress for the online channel

Leading the race of product innovation, Centuary Mattress, India’s fastest growing mattress brand, launches Sleepables bed in a box orthopaedic foam mattress. Sleepables is Centuary’s online brand that already offers foam mattresses and spring mattresses as a “Mattress in a Box” delivery model.

Sleepables orthopaedic foam mattresses will also be available in 6 inch and 8-inch variants as a “Mattress in a Box” delivery model. The new foam mattresses will be available in all standard single bed and double bed sizes. The brand is optimistic about customer response as Sleepables’ Bonnel spring mattresses and pocket spring mattresses have a strong presence in leading markets.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Uttam Malani, executive director of Centuary Mattress, said, “We have re-engineered the product to suit the evolving consumer needs. The product has a core of CNC cut contour foam, ensuring better air circulation and providing better temperature control to the mattress. The semi-firm feel of the mattress is designed to provide optimum support to the back and body. The Sleepables foam mattresses have hit the right balance of comfort and support. People can work or study for longer hours on the mattress with absolute comfort, without affecting back or body.”

With many firsts to its credit, Centuary has also introduced Centuary protect – an anti-microbial feature across mattress ranges. It has also pioneered the launch of copper gel memory foam in India. The company prides itself on launching a 100% eco-friendly kids’ mattress – Beddy and India’s first spring mattress as a mattress in a box product. Its product Resilia zip mattress, comes with a lifetime warranty. The mattress brand is also recognized as a star export house by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India.