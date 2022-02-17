Centuary Mattress targets 35% YoY revenue growth in the upcoming financial year

17th February 2022: Centuary Mattress, India’s fastest growing mattress brand with a three-decade legacy, has announced its plan-of-action for FY 22-23. The mattress brand is targeting 35% YoY revenue growth, wherein offline sales will grow by 30%, online sales 150% and exports 50%.

The growth will be led by multiple new product launches including revamping the foam mattress segment, entry-level offerings, high-end natural latex foam mattresses and an increased selection of accessories. The company is also planning to explore private label export to the US and move towards e-commerce penetration in the East, which is a relatively untapped market.

In India, the brand will add 150 new Exclusive Brand Outlets to take the number from 450 to 600. It will also focus on deeper penetration into tier 2 & 3 cities through E-Commerce and hyper-local digital marketing initiatives to drive footfalls to offline retail stores.

Talking about the expansion plans for the next financial year, Mr. Uttam Malani, Executive Director said, “We achieved major business growth milestones in the current financial year as we worked according to our plan. In the next financial year, we are moving towards increasing our exports and accelerating local expansion by penetrating into tier 2 & 3 cities. Our long-term goal is to become No 1 in India by 2025 with a targeted turnover of RS1,800 crore.”

The company has registered higher sales numbers, most of which are driven by festive offers. Ad campaigns and digital marketing remain essential tools to drive sales growth.