CenturyPly launches Century Promise App

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd., a frontrunner in innovation in India’s plywood and decorative industry, today announced the launch of Century Promise app, an initiative which will provide further peace of mind to its customers by ensuring whether the buyer is spending on genuine or a fake plywood brand. The programmatic creative service solutions will provide details on the genuineness of all CenturyPly products through an embedded QR code – a first-of-its-kind initiative in the industry taken by any Indian plywood manufacturer.

Unfortunately Indian plywood market is flooded with fake manufacturing brands. Plywood being a consumer durable product, makes it difficult for customers to distinguish the authentic quality plywood from the counterfeit ones. However, this problem will no more exist with CenturyPly as all Century Ply products will have an unique QR code embedded in them, scanning of which will provide relevant details supporting whether consumers are buying genuine Centuryply product or not. To scan the QR code, consumers will have to install ‘Century Promise’ for availing data on the said product’s authenticity along with accessing the e-guarantee certificate for the same.

As per this new technology-driven authenticity test, after scanning the QR code through Century Promise app, the app will show the date and location of CenturyPly factory where the selected product was manufactured along with details on product name, specifications etc. It will display words mentioning that the select product is an authentic CenturyPly product. Only a smartphone with active internet connection and the app installed, plywood customers can now find assurance on staying protected from fake products.

This is an extremely beneficial service that CenturyPly is offering its customers considering their value for money and sustaining the brand’s loyalty for target consumers.

The brand has launched a new digital video to make consumers aware of the new app and its process to check the authenticity of Century Plywood. The film features renowned actors Rajat Kapoor and June Malia who with their natural charisma connects with the audience to spread the message of bringing CenturyPly products home without worrying on its genuineness. The advertisement conceptualized and created by Wunderman Thompson and produced by SVF Brands, is digitally launched to ensure that target consumers are aware of this pioneering advancement brought in wood panel industry by CenturyPly. (Digital Video Link: https://youtu.be/lIl5xx7tP3w)

Speaking on the initiative Mr Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director, CenturyPly said, “ While CenturyPly has always been innovative in terms of developing new products, this time our focus was to channelize this innovation to consumer’s knowledge and awareness about safety of his money. It is alarming to see the rise of so many counterfeit plywood in the market. Gullible customers cannot differentiate between authentic and fake plywood and pay huge amounts on fake ones. With launch of Century Promise app, we truly say to customers ‘Raho Befikar’ as they can now make right informed decision while purchasing quality plywood.”

CenturyPly’s initiative to implement technological solution for real customer benefit is indeed a remarkable step in India’s building materials industry.

