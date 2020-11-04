Cerner Extends Support for VMware’s VMinclusion Taara

VMinclusion Taara, one of India’s largest up-skilling programs, aimed at helping women restart their career after a break, has secured support from Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company. Cerner is the program’s newest industry participant in India, supporting women looking for the training and the right opportunity to rejoin work.

Several leading organizations like State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, and Cognizant have already pledged their support for the program. They will be open to considering women being certified on VMware’s digital transformation solutions for relevant openings within their organizations.

Commenting on the partnership, Duncan Hewett, senior vice president & GM, APJ, VMware said, “The increasing gender gap in the technology sector is a matter of great concern as a diverse workforce is directly related to greater innovation. With VMinclusion Taara, we wanted to drive positive and inclusive change within the Indian technology sector by addressing the issue of gender-based talent drain. It is wonderful to have organizations like Cerner extend their support for the program.

Technology companies must engage in conversation, cooperation, and support professionals with growth potential, regardless of gender. We will continue to advocate for an inclusive workforce in the industry and this is a step forward in that direction. We look forward to working with Cerner to bridge the gender gap in technology by bringing more women back to work.”

“We are deeply committed to fostering greater diversity and inclusivity within our organization as well as within the industry,” said Rama Nadimpalli, senior vice president & general manager, Cerner India. “VMinclusion Taara is a brilliant initiative to encourage a fair representation of women in the industry, making way for progress and culture of unbiased meritocracy. Our relationship with VMware aims at facilitating and empowering women to take charge of their career growth.”

The VMinclusion Taara program was announced in October 2018 to address the increasing gender gap in the technology sector. The courses listed in this program are free of cost. Keeping in mind that the women participating in Taara may have other life commitments to attend to, all the training is delivered online.

Any woman, who is a citizen of India and residing in the territorial jurisdiction of India can join the VMinclusion Taara program to retrain in the latest digital transformation technologies and become a VMware certified professional. Some experience or education in the field of Information Technology (IT) is preferred. However, this is not a limiting factor for a woman who wants to learn and build a new career in IT.

VMinclusion Taara equips women with foundation-level training courses on digital business transformation. Candidates can expect to cover cutting-edge cloud technologies like networking, virtualization, data centre, storage, and security. Any female citizen of India who has taken a career break of 6 months or more is eligible to apply for this program.

Any woman who has completed her graduation at least 6 months ago, and not found employment yet can also enroll for the VMinclusion Taara program to become a VMware Certified Professional. VMinclusion Taara has been able to equip several women across platforms to initiate second innings in their careers. Few such stories from the program are available here.

Women who want to register for this program can do so at – VMinclusion Taara page – https://www.vmware.com/taara/ or drop an email to taara_vminclusion@vmware.com